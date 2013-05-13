Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Kingston HyperX Genesis DDR3L-1600
Kingston’s $70 KHX1600C9D3LK2/8GX dual-channel kit features both DDR3L detection and XMP, both providing DDR3-1600 values. Other features depend on the board into which they’re installed.
For example, motherboards that support DDR3L will automatically configure these to DDR3-1600 at 1.35 V, while those that don’t support the low-voltage standard will set the same frequency and timings using 1.50 V. XMP likewise provides a DDR3-1600 1.35 V profile, regardless of whether the board detects DDR3L capability. The big difference is that XMP is required to reach the memory’s CAS 9 rating without lengthy manual configuration, as other detection modes yield a much looser CAS 11 timing set.
Platforms that don’t support DDR3-1600 will default to DDR3-1333 CAS 9.
Kingston DRAM includes a limited lifetime warranty.
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.