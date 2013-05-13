Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Kingston HyperX Genesis DDR3L-1600

Kingston’s $70 KHX1600C9D3LK2/8GX dual-channel kit features both DDR3L detection and XMP, both providing DDR3-1600 values. Other features depend on the board into which they’re installed.

For example, motherboards that support DDR3L will automatically configure these to DDR3-1600 at 1.35 V, while those that don’t support the low-voltage standard will set the same frequency and timings using 1.50 V. XMP likewise provides a DDR3-1600 1.35 V profile, regardless of whether the board detects DDR3L capability. The big difference is that XMP is required to reach the memory’s CAS 9 rating without lengthy manual configuration, as other detection modes yield a much looser CAS 11 timing set.

Platforms that don’t support DDR3-1600 will default to DDR3-1333 CAS 9.

Kingston DRAM includes a limited lifetime warranty.