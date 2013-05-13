Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Overclocking And Under-Latency Results
Though memory typically responds to added voltage by facilitating higher data rates, G.Skill’s 1.25 V Sniper SR2 topped out at 1.35 V. Unlike other modules in today’s test, 1.50 V offered G.Skill no further overclocking headroom.
Super Talent’s W160UA4GML tops the overclocking charts, though these specific modules are custom-order parts. Geil follows up with a true production product that only Europeans and Asians can purchase locally. Here in the States, look to U.S.-based firms to find memory without the distribution woes. Of these, Kingston allowed us to pick the DDR3-2133 multiplier.
The big surprise in overclocking was that Crucial’s factory-direct modules didn’t reach the same DDR3-2133 CAS 9 overclock of their retail counterparts. These kits carry the same part number, but were likely produced on different days. Better luck next time, Crucial?
|Best Stable Timings
|DDR3-1600
|DDR3-1866
|DDR3-2133
|Adata XPG DDR3L AXDU1600GC4G9-2G
|8-9-8-21
|10-10-10-24
|11-12-11-27
|Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2K4G3D1608ET3LX0
|7-7-7-21
|9-9-9-24
|Geil Evo Leggera GEL38GB1333C9DC
|8-9-8-24
|9-10-9-24
|11-12-11-27
|G.Skill Sniper SR2 F3-12800CL9D-8GBSR2
|8-8-8-21
|Kingston HyperX KHX1600C9D3LK2/8GX
|8-8-8-21
|9-10-9-24
|11-11-11-27
|Super Talent W160UA4GML
|8-9-9-24
|10-11-10-24
|11-13-12-31
Crucial does take a big lead in low-latency support, in spite of the missing DDR3-2133 data. Secondary and tertiary timings that also affect performance were left to auto-configuration values and could still play a significant role in performance tests.
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.