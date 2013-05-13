Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Overclocking And Under-Latency Results

Though memory typically responds to added voltage by facilitating higher data rates, G.Skill’s 1.25 V Sniper SR2 topped out at 1.35 V. Unlike other modules in today’s test, 1.50 V offered G.Skill no further overclocking headroom.

Super Talent’s W160UA4GML tops the overclocking charts, though these specific modules are custom-order parts. Geil follows up with a true production product that only Europeans and Asians can purchase locally. Here in the States, look to U.S.-based firms to find memory without the distribution woes. Of these, Kingston allowed us to pick the DDR3-2133 multiplier.

The big surprise in overclocking was that Crucial’s factory-direct modules didn’t reach the same DDR3-2133 CAS 9 overclock of their retail counterparts. These kits carry the same part number, but were likely produced on different days. Better luck next time, Crucial?

Best Stable Timings DDR3-1600 DDR3-1866 DDR3-2133 Adata XPG DDR3L AXDU1600GC4G9-2G 8-9-8-21 10-10-10-24 11-12-11-27 Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2K4G3D1608ET3LX0 7-7-7-21 9-9-9-24 Geil Evo Leggera GEL38GB1333C9DC 8-9-8-24 9-10-9-24 11-12-11-27 G.Skill Sniper SR2 F3-12800CL9D-8GBSR2 8-8-8-21 Kingston HyperX KHX1600C9D3LK2/8GX 8-8-8-21 9-10-9-24 11-11-11-27 Super Talent W160UA4GML 8-9-9-24 10-11-10-24 11-13-12-31

Crucial does take a big lead in low-latency support, in spite of the missing DDR3-2133 data. Secondary and tertiary timings that also affect performance were left to auto-configuration values and could still play a significant role in performance tests.