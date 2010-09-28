Alienware's M17x: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire Is A Go

Benchmark Results: Modern Warfare 2 And Crysis
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appears significantly CPU-restricted on the X8100 Leopard, while the M17x unleashes its same-spec graphics cards.
Anti-aliasing shifts much of the load limit back to graphics, allowing the X8100 Leopard’s newer graphics driver to outmaneuver the M17x at our maximum test setting. Note that at 1080p, both “big” notebooks blow past the mid-priced desktop.
Yes, they can play Crysis, even at the panel’s native resolution!
…but perhaps not with AA enabled…
The problem with big heavy expensive laptops is that a desktop does everything they do and better at a third of the price.
How much are you really going to be taking a $4000 laptop out of your house?
and laugh at people who bought this.
Although you definitely are paying a superflous price premium, you're at least getting power (the same can't be said for MACs.)