Plextor M5S 256 GB Review: Marvell Inside, With A Twist

Plextor's optical drives were always known for their quality. Now, the company is trying to carry that reputation over to SSDs. Its M5S is actually a fourth-generation offering based on Marvell's controller technology. But Plextor adds its own spin, too.

Benchmark Results: HD Tune

Once we wrap up testing with hIOmon, applying multiple real-world workloads, the drives are in a used state. Next, we proceed with a HD Tune write benchmark across the full span of each drive to look for consistency in write performance.

This test consists of writing data to every sector of the SSDs, measuring speed and latency. In the graphs below, the orange line represents write performance, and the yellow dots indicate write access time (you want those as low as possible).

We're presented with no real surprises, particularly after the previous page. Samsung's 830 turns out to be fastest, followed by Plextor's M5S and Crucial's m4.

Crucial m4

Samsung 830

Plextor M5S

Summary Results

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lutel 05 September 2012 13:51
    Why in your reviews you dont mention anything about FDE and its support in modern mainboards based on chipsets for Ivy Bridge? It is much more crucial feature to some people than small differences in performance.
  • JackNaylorPE 05 September 2012 20:52
    I'd be more worried about matching Mushkin's price / performance ... and same 3 year warranty.

    Samsung 230 - $227 ($0.89 / GB)
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820147164

    Mushkin Chronos Deluxe - $180 ($0.75 / GB)
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226225


  • mayne92 05 September 2012 20:53
    Great review Richard! Complemented my morning brew.
  • bigcyco1 05 September 2012 21:19
    Great review thanks!
  • NuclearShadow 06 September 2012 01:35
    Good I hope the market continues to get flooded with SSD's the recent price drops are no doubt hugely influenced by competition.

    JackNaylorPEI'd be more worried about matching Mushkin's price / performance ... and same 3 year warranty.Samsung 230 - $227 ($0.89 / GB)http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6820147164Mushkin Chronos Deluxe - $180 ($0.75 / GB)http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6820226225
    Hate to break it to you buddy but the Mushkin link leads to a 128GB for $179.99 That is well above $1 per GB.
  • Combat Wombat 06 September 2012 05:06
    I wonder if the Plextor cloning software is as good as their Hdd's?
  • blazorthon 06 September 2012 09:41
    NuclearShadowGood I hope the market continues to get flooded with SSD's the recent price drops are no doubt hugely influenced by competition. Hate to break it to you buddy but the Mushkin link leads to a 128GB for $179.99 That is well above $1 per GB.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226237

    He gave the wrong link and mistook the Delux for the non-Delux. The above link is the non-Delux 256GB for $179.99. The Delux is another $10 at $190:
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226226

    Still, I'd go with the Vertex 4 256GB at $190 instead of any of these at their prices.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820227792&Tpk=Vertex%204%20256GB
  • uriah 08 September 2012 07:11
    A small inexpensive (25 cent) capacitor could provide enough power to complete writing what remained in the dram if it is a major problem.
  • Menigmand 11 September 2012 17:51
    "xfer".. transfer? Who came up with that
  • hypermole 13 September 2012 01:52
    It would be nice to know if this new ssd is worth more overall than the M3 Pro and why? Warranty?
