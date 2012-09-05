Plextor M5S 256 GB Review: Marvell Inside, With A Twist

Benchmark Results: HD Tune
Once we wrap up testing with hIOmon, applying multiple real-world workloads, the drives are in a used state. Next, we proceed with a HD Tune write benchmark across the full span of each drive to look for consistency in write performance.
This test consists of writing data to every sector of the SSDs, measuring speed and latency. In the graphs below, the orange line represents write performance, and the yellow dots indicate write access time (you want those as low as possible).
We're presented with no real surprises, particularly after the previous page. Samsung's 830 turns out to be fastest, followed by Plextor's M5S and Crucial's m4.
Crucial m4
Samsung 830
Plextor M5S
Summary Results
Samsung 230 - $227 ($0.89 / GB)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820147164
Mushkin Chronos Deluxe - $180 ($0.75 / GB)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226225
JackNaylorPEI'd be more worried about matching Mushkin's price / performance ... and same 3 year warranty.Samsung 230 - $227 ($0.89 / GB)http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6820147164Mushkin Chronos Deluxe - $180 ($0.75 / GB)http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6820226225
Hate to break it to you buddy but the Mushkin link leads to a 128GB for $179.99 That is well above $1 per GB.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226237
He gave the wrong link and mistook the Delux for the non-Delux. The above link is the non-Delux 256GB for $179.99. The Delux is another $10 at $190:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226226
Still, I'd go with the Vertex 4 256GB at $190 instead of any of these at their prices.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820227792&Tpk=Vertex%204%20256GB