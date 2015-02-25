System Builder Marathon Q1 2015: Mainstream Enthusiast PC

Building A Well-Balanced Enthusiast PC

My Q4 2014 System Builder Marathon build was the victim of a faulty motherboard that kept me from generating overclocked results. So, this time, I'll draw comparisons to a system I put together the quarter prior. That PC sported a Core i5-4690K and GeForce GTX 770.

This also gives me an opportunity to see what the GeForce GTX 970 can do pushed beyond its factory clock rates.

As for the CPU, an increased performance budget of $950 let me step up to a powerful Core i7-4790K instead of the Core i5-class processors I usually use in my mid-range builds. I was also able to squeeze in a 240GB SSD, rather than the 120GB drives I typically select.

Enthusiast System Components Motherboard MSI Z97 PC Mate, LGA 1150 Intel Z97 $90 Processor Intel Core i7-4790K: 4GHz Base Clock Rate, 8MB Shared L3 Cache $320 Heat Sink Zalman CNPS9900MAX-B $50 Memory 8GB G.Skill Ares (2 x 4GB) DDR3-2133, F3-2133C9D-8GAB $74 Graphics Asus Strix GeForce GTX 970 4GB $340 Storage Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1TB $55 Boot Disk PNY Optima 240GB Solid State Drive (SSD) $90 Power EVGA 600B 80 PLUS Bronze PSU $55 Price of Performance Hardware $925 Case Cooler Master HAF XB Evo Computer Case $95 Optical Pioneer Black Blu-ray BDC-207DBK OEM $45 OS Microsoft Windows 8.1 64-bit, OEM $100 Price As Tested $1314

Even with a quality enclosure, Blu-ray Drive and Windows x64 operating system, the total price of my PC falls under $1350. On paper, it's one of the most balanced enthusiast-oriented builds I've ever put together, with no glaring weaknesses. Let's cover the component choices in detail.