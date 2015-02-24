System Builder Marathon Q1 2015: Budget Gaming PC

Affordable Upgrades
This quarter, Thomas let us know that his high-end system goals required a bit more cash. Don replied to him first, suggesting $550, $1100 and $1650 performance budgets. Hoping to address the Pentium G3258’s main disadvantage, its dual-core architecture, I planned to shift funds away from graphics to the host processor. An extra $100 would make my life so much easier. Historically, spending $50 more on the processor exacted a substantial hit on graphics muscle. But now I could buy a Haswell-based Core i3 and beefier graphics, taking my system to a higher performance tier.
Although it was already Friday and we wouldn’t be ordering our parts until the following week, I priced out a quick build, upping last quarter’s processor to a Core i3 and snagging a Radeon R9 280. I still wasn't out of money, though. If I grabbed the cheapest 8GB kit of CL11 DDR3-1600 memory, I could even ditch mechanical storage for a Crucial M550 256GB SSD!
As luck would have it, the M550 sale didn’t last through the weekend. After considering various other pricing adjustments, I wound up $5 short of my 240GB SSD. And that wouldn't be enough space to set up our typical testing environment.
Once again settling for more affordable mechanical storage, I still had the budget to buy an H81-based motherboard with front-panel USB 3.0 connectivity. Although this might sting me when it comes time to calculate value, surplus funds also allowed me to grab a $50 enclosure and an optical drive, too.
Intel's Core i3-4150 and AMD's Radeon R9 280 will certainly bump up our benchmark numbers. But with excess funding shifted towards supporting components, could such a build still sweep the competition in bang for your buck?
|Current Budget Gaming PC Components
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-4150 (Haswell)
|$120
|CPU Cooler
|Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan
|$0
|Motherboard
|ASRock H81M-HDS, LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express
|$57
|RAM
|G.Skill Ripjaws 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3 1600 F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL
|$64
|Graphics
|Sapphire Dual-X Radeon R9 280 100373L
|$180
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital WD Blue WD10EZEX 1TB
|$55
|Power
|EVGA 100-W1-500-KR 500W
|$43
|Performance Platform Cost
|$519
|Storage Drive
|None
|$0
|Case
|NZXT Source 210 Elite Black
|$50
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK SATA 24x DVD Burner
|$20
|Total Hardware Cost
|$589
|OS
|Windows 8.1 X64 OEM
|$100
|Complete System Price
|$689
My system cost $699 originally. But I had to return a graphics card (more on that later), and its replacement sold for $10 less. That's a bit of a cheat, but since we give these systems away, I’m using this actual cost for today’s comparison.
I disagree, eventually windows 10 preview will stop working when windows 10 is officially out. And for people viewing and building a duplicate rig off this post half to a year later, they would be out of luck.
Nice computer! I personally would have chosen a gigabyte mobo instead.
After all the i3 has only two cores too ... and no overclocking possible.
I'm pretty sure that 50% overclocking is greater than 2 extra threads that give at best 30%.
There are also great bundles everywhere, G3258 + motherboard for cheaper.
The GTX 960 also seem more future proof than a 280 and barely more expansive.
Are you serious in saying that you belive a gtx 960 is more future proof? The r9 280 is on par or better than the 960, and its cheaper. When overclocked the 280 can reach into gtx 770 territory. Its also go a wider bus, and a extra gig of vram= much better performance in higher resolutions, and newer games that are starting to use that gig of vram.