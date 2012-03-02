Trending

How Well Will Mass Effect 3 Run On Your PC?

By

On March 6th, BioWare will launch Mass Effect 3, the final chapter in Shepherd's epic journey. We take the game's demo for a spin in anticipation of how this highly-anticipated title will behave on a broad range of graphics cards and processors.

CPU Benchmarks

We weren't able to include benchmark results for AMD's FX family, unfortunately, because our Canadian lab's Socket AM3+ test bench died during testing for this piece. You can expect the FX series to perform roughly on par with the Phenom II, though.

Intel’s Core i5-2500K takes the performance crown, though the advantage won't necessarily buy you a better experience, since even a 2 GHz Phenom II X4 yields fluid performance paired up to a Radeon HD 6950.

A dual-core Phenom II running at 3 GHz has no problem with Mass Effect 3.

It's interesting, though, that the difference in minimum frame rate going from the bottom to the top of our performance charts is almost 2x. There does appear to be some scaling that takes place in jumping from two to three to four cores, but absolutely no gain attributable to the six-core Phenom II X6.

110 Comments Comment from the forums
  • slicedtoad 02 March 2012 12:08
    I'm hoping the full game has more customization. Either way, it'll be fun.
    Reply
  • shriganesh 02 March 2012 12:16
    Why the hell article like these don't appear in the RSS feeds!!!
    Reply
  • bak0n 02 March 2012 12:32
    I'd be really shocked if there are many people out there running Intel 2500k's with geforce 220's or radeon 6450's.
    Reply
  • bartholomew 02 March 2012 12:45
    Can't wait to get this game. :D
    Reply
  • mildsend 02 March 2012 12:49
    I have phenom x4 9550 with 9800gt can i run this game at moderat setting at 1366x768 resolutions ?
    Reply
  • rmpumper 02 March 2012 12:53
    I really hope that the highest setting in ME3 demo are like med-high in the full game.
    Reply
  • shin0bi272 02 March 2012 12:55
    So wait this console based game thats running on the unreal 3 engine plays well on a pc with a quad core and even a moderately good graphics card? Im shocked!

    Dont get me wrong though Im still excited to play it... just not expecting it to be graphically demanding.
    Reply
  • spp85 02 March 2012 15:05
    Radeon HD 5770/6770 still Rockzzz.........
    Reply
  • spp85 02 March 2012 15:11
    I have phenom x4 9550 with 9800gt can i run this game at moderat setting at 1366x768 resolutions ?
    You can play medium to high settings on that resolution
    Reply
  • Sud099 02 March 2012 15:52
    why the hell they don't initially develop games for PC and then port to consoles like Battlefield 3
    Reply