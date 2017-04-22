Mechanical Keyboard Switch Testing Explained

Trending

By

We've employed a texture analyzer to test mechanical keyboard switches. Here's what it can measure, and what it can't.

“Naked” Versus Capped

In our preliminary evaluations, we had to determine whether it was accurate and fair to test switches with key caps on or off. This was further going to be an issue because we test switches mounted on keyboards and also “loose” switches placed into a tester backplate. The latter, of course, have no key caps.

We tested numerous switches at random, performing the probe test on the same switch with the key cap on and with it off. We found no substantive differences between those results.

By testing with caps on, we have the ability to get some insight on whether and to what extent switch test results are affected by slightly wider keys. For example, although the Tab key is not wide enough to require a stabilizer, it is slightly wider than a standard key. By testing with the cap on and comparing that result to the rest of the switches, we could see if the cap affects any of the results.

Additionally, testing with key caps on also allows us to test the performance of the stabilizers.

Another practical issue is that because a switch stem is small, it can be tricky to align the probe correctly above it. If the probe is off center just a bit, the pressure and distance tests could be thrown off slightly.

For those reasons, we opted to run the tests with the key caps on when possible, and as stated above, we manually and firmly pressed each key to ensure that the key caps were all firmly seated to avoid any inaccurate results from loose caps.

When we test loose switches with no caps, we spend significantly more time aligning the probe correctly than we need to when testing capped switches.


9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hunshiki 22 April 2017 10:11
    I would be glad to read durability tests.
    As in for example a Brown switch is how hard to press at first, and how it degrades.

    Because I used Blue and Brown switches, and they both get mushy after a few years of use. Brown was like 1 year, Blue was ~2-3 before getting mushy. They both just lose that tactile bump feel to them.

    The Brown cap kb was a Corsair Strife RGB, the Blue was a Razer BlackWidow. Cherry cap, original, older model.

    Of course this test could only work with tactile ones as Reds don't change with time. For example Reds simply bottom out and that's the only feel you can get out of them.
    Reply
  • raulinbonn 22 April 2017 13:04
    I'm looking forward to measurements and comparisons between mechanical Cherry Blue switches vs. the recent hybrid from Razer, the so called "mechamembrane" Ornata, which I find to be excellent and pretty much peerless for typing purposes
    Reply
  • scolaner 23 April 2017 12:29
    19596566 said:
    I would be glad to read durability tests.
    As in for example a Brown switch is how hard to press at first, and how it degrades.

    Because I used Blue and Brown switches, and they both get mushy after a few years of use. Brown was like 1 year, Blue was ~2-3 before getting mushy. They both just lose that tactile bump feel to them.

    The Brown cap kb was a Corsair Strife RGB, the Blue was a Razer BlackWidow. Cherry cap, original, older model.

    Of course this test could only work with tactile ones as Reds don't change with time. For example Reds simply bottom out and that's the only feel you can get out of them.

    Well yes, so would we. :) As we stated, we just don't have the capability to test that at this time. If you have suggestions for tools we could use to do so (that aren't super-expensive pieces of factory equipment), please let us know!
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 24 April 2017 07:04
    I am quite sure anyone who ever used a mechanical keyboard can confirm that the 50 million clicks is a myth.
    I have used 3 keyboards in 5 years (two of them are dead now) and I certainly did not click 50 million times on the same key.

    But ofc, who is gonna bother to confirm this?
    Id say 1-3 Million is a bit more realistic.
    Reply
  • munted 24 April 2017 12:59
    Is a standard office membrane keyboard going to be tested for comparison? I've used Cherry Blue and Brown switches and found both of them quite tiring to type on although I didn't use them for very long, I've always wondered how much effort a mechanical keyboard is compared to a membrane.
    Reply
  • bettsar 24 April 2017 18:43
    I'd love to see an article that compares 1 or 2 cheap rubber dome keyboards to some with mechanical switches. Texture, noise, force. It would be interesting, and potentially helpful in understanding whether I should spring for a nice mechanical keyboard or not.
    Reply
  • scolaner 25 April 2017 16:57
    19605903 said:
    I'd love to see an article that compares 1 or 2 cheap rubber dome keyboards to some with mechanical switches. Texture, noise, force. It would be interesting, and potentially helpful in understanding whether I should spring for a nice mechanical keyboard or not.

    We do have data on that. We have a ton of content coming based on all our testing, but that's one I hope to tackle when I have the chance.
    Reply
  • bgunner 26 April 2017 03:39
    Roughly how long will it be before we start seeing articles using this type of data?
    Reply
  • scolaner 26 April 2017 13:28
    19611937 said:
    Roughly how long will it be before we start seeing articles using this type of data?

    POOF, your wish is granted :D : http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/patriot-viper-v760-mechanical-gaming-keyboard,4798.html
    Reply