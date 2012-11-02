Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Medium Quality Preset

The Medium detail preset introduces 4x anisotropic filtering and medium levels of the Antialiasing Post setting (FXAA), although MSAA is disabled. We also see reflections turned on and motion blur set to High.

At 1280x1024, the GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 isn't able to serve up consistent-enough performance in excess of 30 FPS, but the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 manages to stay above that minimum most of the time. The other cards we include in this graph have little trouble pulling off such an entry-level resolution.

Stepping up to 1680x1050 knocks the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 out of contention. The rest of the mid-range boards maintain their playable frame rates at this resolution and the Medium detail preset.

At 1920x1080, the GeForce GTX 650 and Radeon HD 7750 maintain playable frame rates that remain above 30 FPS at all times. The Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti barely drop below 60 FPS.

Clearly, any $100+ graphics card will have little trouble with Medal of Honor Warfighter at 1920x1080, so long as they aren't overwhelmed with detail settings beyond the Medium preset. But how does higher-end hardware do under the duress of Ultra detail settings?