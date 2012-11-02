Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Medium Quality Preset
The Medium detail preset introduces 4x anisotropic filtering and medium levels of the Antialiasing Post setting (FXAA), although MSAA is disabled. We also see reflections turned on and motion blur set to High.
At 1280x1024, the GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 isn't able to serve up consistent-enough performance in excess of 30 FPS, but the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 manages to stay above that minimum most of the time. The other cards we include in this graph have little trouble pulling off such an entry-level resolution.
Stepping up to 1680x1050 knocks the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 out of contention. The rest of the mid-range boards maintain their playable frame rates at this resolution and the Medium detail preset.
At 1920x1080, the GeForce GTX 650 and Radeon HD 7750 maintain playable frame rates that remain above 30 FPS at all times. The Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti barely drop below 60 FPS.
Clearly, any $100+ graphics card will have little trouble with Medal of Honor Warfighter at 1920x1080, so long as they aren't overwhelmed with detail settings beyond the Medium preset. But how does higher-end hardware do under the duress of Ultra detail settings?
In CPU benchmark, it would have been better to see the continuous FPS graph , rather than just the single values of 'Average' and 'minimum' .
Also, CPU frequency scaling is needed
I think nvidia's gpu boost is causing the nvidia cards to have higher average and lower minimals since it can render higher fps when less things are going on but they can only have so much performance when the rendering gets tough. I think GPU boost is a pointless feature because of that since why would anyone want high maximal fps and low minimal fps?
and you're missing the 7870 and 7950 in them. just sayin'
Expected more from T.H to be honest.
I'm curious as well, though in my opinion it's most probably a memory bottleneck at 1080p wilth ultra settings. BF3 already uses more than 1GB with max image settings with 4xAA as well so if Warfighter uses an updated Frosbite2 engine, it's highly plausible.
On the other hand, I'm not fully satisfied that they didn't test the game with the 7870. And how about 560ti and 6870(the 2 very popular card from last-gen), I think at least a couple mid-range card from last gen should be tested
P.S. Why you no benchmark Sleeping Dogs? It brings my GTX 560 down to 40 fps minimums at 1024x768 at the highest settings...It may be a CPU bottleneck though, have to look into that fully.