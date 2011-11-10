Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Samsung microSDHC Plus 8 GB (Class 6, 8 GB)

According to Samsung, its microSDHC Plus card can survive 24 hours immersed in water. It can withstand a load of up to 1.6 tons. It can tolerate shocks. And it can purportedly weather radiation and endure magnetic fields of up to 10 000 Gauss. Being a Class 6 card, it should also perform reasonably well. Samsung bundles an SDHC adapter with this card.

In our benchmarks, Samsung's microSDHC Plus 8 GB performs modestly. Its sequential read performance hits 17.6 MB/s, which is almost on par with the Class 6 candidates from Adata and Lexar. Sequential write performance is competitive at 11.8 MB/s, putting this model in the middle of the pack.