Mini-ITX CPU Air Cooler Round-Up

Today we're reviewing the SilverStone Argon AR06, Reeven's RC 1001 Brontes, ID-Cooling's IS-VC45 and the Shadow Rock LP from be quiet!.

By

Reeven RC-1001 Brontes

Next up is the RC-1001 Brontes Low Profile CPU Cooler from Reeven. Reeven is a newer company based in Asia with a focus on aftermarket cooling products. At the time of writing, Reeven's presence in the U.S. is still limited, with only one major retailer carrying its products.

The Brontes is a purpose built, low profile CPU cooler specifically designed to provide superior cooling in Mini ITX and HTPC systems, where the balance of adequate cooling and low noise is critical. At only 59mm tall, the Brontes should fit into a large number of compact systems without issue. The cooler comes packaged in a simple box that contains the cooler itself, as well as a small instruction manual, mounting brackets for both AMD and Intel CPU sockets, and mounting hardware for the brackets; unlike most other coolers, it also includes a small packet of thermal paste instead of the traditional syringe. While we would have liked a syringe instead of the pouch, as it helps to keep the thermal paste fresh for future installations, it's far from a deal breaker.

The cooler itself is a standard, downdraft style cooler with 45 aluminum fins, 4 heat pipes and a 100 x 12mm fan that's designed to handle CPUs with TDPs up to 95W. Although the polished base of the cooler isn't the perfectly flat, the slight bump in the middle of the cooler's baseplate didn't seem to produce any major negative impact on performance during our tests. Additionally, the cooler's baseplate is slightly offset to one side to ensure that there is adequate clearance between the cooler's heat sink and the RAM slots on the motherboard, so that users are not forced to use low profile RAM. The cooler's installation is straightforward and includes attaching the socket specific set of mounting arms to the base of the cooler, applying thermal paste, placing the cooler on the CPU, and then securing the cooler to the motherboard using the supplied screws.

Given that the Brontes features a raised heat sink and a downdraft style design similar to the Noctua NH-L12 (these designs tend to be more effective than tradition box style coolers), we have high performance expectations for the Brontes.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • megamanxtreme 15 January 2016 21:07
    I was hoping for one that can be mounted like the stock AMD cooler, without having to rely on pulling-out the motherboard to install the back plate.
    Reply
  • why_wolf 15 January 2016 21:29
    For these kinds of small form factor coolers I would greatly appreciated seeing the stock Intel cooler in there. No point in buying 3rd party if it can't beat stock.
    Reply
  • farlandprince 15 January 2016 22:04
    What kind of a roundup is this?

    you missed like 10 available coolers ...
    Reply
  • Onus 15 January 2016 22:52
    The Reeven appears to be available at Newegg, but all their products also tack on a $20 shipping charge.
    Reply
  • SuperBox 15 January 2016 23:40
    The Shadow Rock LP does not require the use of low profile memory, standard memory without a tall heat spreader can fit.
    Reply
  • Calculatron 16 January 2016 00:38
    I love cooler round-ups!

    Please tell me that more are coming!
    Reply
  • DonkeyOatie 16 January 2016 00:49
    Shame some of the older coolers you have reviewed, like the RAIJINTEK Pallas or Xigmatek Januscould not have been included, so the earlier reviews could be 'normalized' with this hardware kit
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 January 2016 15:57
    Cryorig?
    Reply
  • NMOGV2 16 January 2016 19:05
    How about the inclusion of the scythe big suriken 2 rev. b? For 40$ it's an amazing little cooler.
    Reply
  • Yuka 16 January 2016 19:44
    No GeminII M4? :(

    I wish you guys can include them, as well as include (when available) the new boxed cooler from AMD, plus Intel boxed coolers.

    Cheers!
    Reply