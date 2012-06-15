In The Lab With Seagate's Momentus XT 750 GB Hybrid HDD

Benchmark Results: AS SSD
We installed a fresh copy of Windows on Western Digital's Raptor X, Seagate's Momentus XT, and the Samsung 830. After applying all of the available operating system updates, we started our testing with AS SSD.
This is a benchmark written specifically for SSDs, providing a quick and easy way to determine maximum sequential speeds, 4 KiB random performance, and 4 KiB queue depth scalability.
The responsiveness of an operating system and the applications running under it are highly dependent on the time it takes to access small blocks at low queue depths, whilst sequential speeds measure the ability to rapidly transfer large block sizes, which are typically associated with video files, music files, and so on.
When it comes to comparing AS SSD benchmark results, the Momentus XT and Raptor X are an order of magnitude slower than Samsung’s 830, based on access time and 4 KiB performance results. Access time for the Raptor X, in comparison to the Momentus XT, is around 48% less for reads and 77% for writes, although sequential read and write speeds are slower.
However, we only ran AS SSD once on the Momentus XT. Consequently, it was not possible for read requests to be serviced by the on-board NAND. If read requests are made repeatedly, the Momentus XT can put that information in its flash memory so that future read requests don't have to be addressed by the slower mechanical platter.
If not (which it is easy to argue it would at least not be working properly if at all). Then you must say it has twice the chance at failure. This is because if there is a 1:1000 chance of the HD part failing, and a 1:1000 cahnce of the flash failing (your spider shows them to be roughly equal) then there is a 2:1000 chance of "drive" failure in total (or 1:500).
That is called "probability" it is funny like that. Think of it like a weird RAID 0 array.
My Adrenaline + Samsung Spinpoint F3 1TB 7200rpm HDD say they are the better buys :)
Installed my OS onto my HDD (was originally on a Crucial M4 64GB) then installed the Caching software from Dataplex and watched the sparks fly!
Now my Spinpoint runs as fast as my Intel 320 series 120GB SSD in CrystalDiskMark :)
Plus I can always upgrade to a 2TB HDD meaning I can have 2TB of space running at SSD speeds all day :)
When you are a srs gamer like me and you have hundreds of games to store and no SSD capable of holding them, you begin to want to find solutions to solve that. Well ever since I installed the caching drive + software (very simple) everything about my HDD is fast!
Momentus is old and tried. The only thing I know of that can match the performance of my HDD+SSD cache is a new gen velociraptor 1TB HDD that costs around $320. Which could get me 2TB of storage and the SSD cache and still have money left over lol so neither new gen raptors or momentus are worth the cost unless you are limited to 1x 3.5" bay in your computer.. Even then a 2.5" SSD is very easy to hide in a case..
I've seen the argument "why not just get a regular SSD instead of the Adrenaline, won't they do the same thing?"
My response to that is, for the average user that wants simplicity getting a SSD premade for caching that comes with quality software is the way to go. The Dataplex software is very very light and as simple as install then forget it existed.