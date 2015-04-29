Monoprice G-Pro 30-Inch 120Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The G-Pro 120Hz follows Monoprice’s familiar packing style with lots of rubbery foam to protect the contents inside a large double-corrugate carton. The panel is built like a tank and so is the box it comes in. You’ll find DVI and analog audio cables inside, along with an external power brick and a small remote control. You also get a printed user’s guide, which describes everything you need to know except how to operate the monitor at 120Hz. We’ll show you how to do that on the next page.

Product 360

Like the 30-inch IPS-LED we reviewed recently, the G-Pro 120Hz boasts an all-metal panel chassis. It’s a simple industrial design that doesn’t draw attention to itself. The base and upright are shiny plastic and a little wobbly for the weight they have to manage. The monitor will stay where it’s set, but it might take a little extra tweaking to find the perfect position.

The screen’s front layer isn’t quite glossy. However, it doesn’t cut glare as much as competing monitors. At least it presents an extremely sharp image. If you can control your lighting conditions, it’s hard to beat the sharpness provided by an optically clear screen like this.

Control buttons like the ones pictured above are becoming old-school now that many manufacturers are using joysticks or external controllers. We don’t like the cheap feel of these particular keys, though we'll admit they get the job done. Of course, a better option is to use the handy remote we found in the box.

Our favorite OSD controller remains BenQ’s wheel-based S Switch. This credit card-sized remote has become our second choice, though. The buttons are a membrane-style and click firmly to let you know they’ve done their thing. We think Monoprice should include a remote with all of its displays.

Monitors with 16:10 aspect ratios work well in portrait mode. The bonus width makes them a lot more useful for both long documents and multiple windows. Two G-Pros side-by-side would be even cooler. The stand also adjusts for tilt, swivel and height, with firm yet slightly shaky movements.

The panel is fairly slim from the side, with only a small central bulge to break up an otherwise flat back. The upright has a small cable management clip that is not removable. Unfortunately, there is no USB hub here or on the main input panel.

The back is all-metal like the bezel and features plenty of ventilation for cool running. We couldn’t feel any heat coming off the panel at all. That’s partially due to the external power supply as well as the efficient LED backlight.

The input panel sports DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA inputs (one each). Again, you need to use DVI for any refresh rate above 60Hz. At the far left, you can see the power supply connector. At the right are audio jacks, including TOSLink optical, an analog input and analog output. There are no internal speakers, so you’ll have to use an external system or headphones.