Monoprice G-Pro 30-Inch 120Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

After our experience with Monoprice’s other 30-inch display, we wondered if the G-Pro was wide-gamut as well. As you can see by the first chart, it is. The sRGB/Rec.709 gamut represented above is quite a bit smaller than Adobe RGB.

What does this mean to you? Gaming and movie content is almost exclusively mastered using sRGB/Rec.709. When you view that content on a wide-gamut screen, its color looks over-saturated and, in some cases, unnatural. Whether or not you like this is a matter of personal preference; it's just not our preference.

When you compare the measurements to an Adobe RGB gamut, the results are closer to correct. However, red, magenta and blue are still over-saturated. If you look at the luminance chart in the middle, those colors are dialed down in brightness to compensate. Consequently, the overall errors are small.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Thanks to decent engineering, the overall color gamut error is pretty low. Dropping the luminance values for red, magenta and blue brings the DeltaE numbers to a good level. While we wouldn’t choose the G-Pro for color-critical work, it is a decent wide-gamut option when precision isn’t your top priority.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

You’d think that the Adobe RGB gamut volume would be higher given the over-saturation we measured. But there are slight deficiencies in green and cyan that reduce the number. If you like bright vibrant color, this display delivers. To the critical eye it will look a bit unnatural at times, though most enthusiasts will still be satisfied by it.