Monoprice UHD Matte 28-inch Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The green/cyan/yellow side of the gamut triangle is pretty much dead-on with regards to saturation and hue. There are some small errors on the blue/magenta/red end however. Blue trends toward over-saturation as levels increase and red is a bit under. Luminance levels have been adjusted to compensate however, so the resulting error is quite small. The pre-calibration average is 2.4dE.

Calibration drops the error to 1.56dE but the saturation anomalies in red and blue remain. You might be tempted to adjust the hue or saturation controls to fix this but the other colors would then be affected. Since luminance levels are properly set to offset the saturation errors, there is little about the UHD Matte's color that's truly off the mark. It's better than we'd expect from a $350 Ultra HD monitor.

Now we return to the comparison group.

In the Ultra HD category you'll have to spend a lot more money to exceed the color accuracy of any of these displays. Even though they're budget models with TN panels, none of them have significant chromaticity errors. The UHD Matte's accuracy is more than adequate for any use other than color-critical applications.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Gamut volume is reduced a little by under-saturation in the red primary. And the bonus blue isn't quite enough to make up for it. Since luminance levels are properly compensated we can't see any color errors but in a high-end graphics workstation you'll want a monitor that can reproduce a full 100 percent sRGB gamut.