Trending

Monoprice UHD Matte 28-inch Monitor Review

Monoprice's new 28-inch Ultra HD monitor features an anti-glare layer, which offers great viewing angles. But can the new UHD match the performance to the company's CrystalPro 4k display?

By

Color Gamut & Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The green/cyan/yellow side of the gamut triangle is pretty much dead-on with regards to saturation and hue. There are some small errors on the blue/magenta/red end however. Blue trends toward over-saturation as levels increase and red is a bit under. Luminance levels have been adjusted to compensate however, so the resulting error is quite small. The pre-calibration average is 2.4dE.

Calibration drops the error to 1.56dE but the saturation anomalies in red and blue remain. You might be tempted to adjust the hue or saturation controls to fix this but the other colors would then be affected. Since luminance levels are properly set to offset the saturation errors, there is little about the UHD Matte's color that's truly off the mark. It's better than we'd expect from a $350 Ultra HD monitor.

Now we return to the comparison group.

In the Ultra HD category you'll have to spend a lot more money to exceed the color accuracy of any of these displays. Even though they're budget models with TN panels, none of them have significant chromaticity errors. The UHD Matte's accuracy is more than adequate for any use other than color-critical applications.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Gamut volume is reduced a little by under-saturation in the red primary. And the bonus blue isn't quite enough to make up for it. Since luminance levels are properly compensated we can't see any color errors but in a high-end graphics workstation you'll want a monitor that can reproduce a full 100 percent sRGB gamut.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alidan 14 February 2016 18:03
    i wish the display was bigger, 40-50 inch, at 28 i find it useless.
    Reply
  • jragonsoul 14 February 2016 18:20
    i wish the display was bigger, 40-50 inch, at 28 i find it useless.
    Then you should get a television unless you want to pay 2000+ USD for the monitor.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 14 February 2016 20:48
    What's the cost? For someone who is in the market for a new monitor this is an interesting option.
    Reply
  • none12345 14 February 2016 22:30
    yuck 60hz.
    Reply
  • bit_user 15 February 2016 01:04
    17501375 said:
    i wish the display was bigger, 40-50 inch, at 28 i find it useless.
    I don't know about 50" (unless you're sitting like 5 feet away), but 4k resolution at 28" seems a waste, to me. My 27" is 2560x1440 and I think I'd probably have to go up to at least 32" for my eyes to make out much more detail.

    But I'm waiting for the next generation of GPUs, before I even start thinking about 4k monitors. Ideally, I'd wait until I can get a 14/16 nm GPU with HBM2 for <= $250.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 15 February 2016 03:18
    The monitor is pretty <removed>, when smartphone screens are reaching 2000:1 using the IPS panels with "quantum dot" you ask yourself why should you buy a crappy pc monitor.

    Watch the language. - G
    Reply
  • jragonsoul 15 February 2016 15:51
    17503284 said:
    17501375 said:
    i wish the display was bigger, 40-50 inch, at 28 i find it useless.
    I don't know about 50" (unless you're sitting like 5 feet away), but 4k resolution at 28" seems a waste, to me. My 27" is 2560x1440 and I think I'd probably have to go up to at least 32" for my eyes to make out much more detail.

    But I'm waiting for the next generation of GPUs, before I even start thinking about 4k monitors. Ideally, I'd wait until I can get a 14/16 nm GPU with HBM2 for <= $250.
    Honestly I think HBM2 is going to be reserved for higher tier GPUS (I HOPE I AM WRONG!) so I'm thinking bare minimum would be 300-350 for one. Would be glad to be proven wrong though.
    Reply
  • hannibal 15 February 2016 17:13
    I also have 27" 2560x1440, and also think that the sweet spot for 4K is near 32". But hard to say without testing it personally.
    But in reality 4K needs G-sync or Freesync IMHO, because how much it needs horsepower to run in. Frame rates are not going to be great with these for many years.
    Reply
  • sc14s 16 February 2016 02:36
    The monitor is pretty <removed>, when smartphone screens are reaching 2000:1 using the IPS panels with "quantum dot" you ask yourself why should you buy a crappy pc monitor.

    Watch the language. - G
    You are comparing the monitor to something that probably costs somewhere around double if you are going high end phone (which you would have to have for high end screens). This isn't even mentioning the fact that you are getting a fraction of the viewing size on the phone. Apples to oranges really.

    Reply
  • picture_perfect 16 February 2016 03:03
    yuck 60hz.

    I wonder why you get so many thumbs down all the time.
    Reply