Monoprice UHD Matte 28-inch Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Regular readers of our monitor reviews will recognize this as a typical photo of a TN panel. The UHD Matte is a little better than most because it retains shadow detail in the horizontal plane. Many other screens clip the bottom two black steps. The red and green tint is quite apparent as well as a roughly 50 percent light fall-off. From the top down you can still see all the steps but highlight detail is hard to make out thanks to a significant change in gamma. Head on, this display is virtually indistinguishable from an IPS model.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

We were impressed to see a Uniformity Compensation option in the OSD. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to make a difference in the black field test. Luckily, our sample showed no light bleed or hotspots so it's of little matter. If you recall in the contrast test, black levels are not affected when you turn UC on.

Here's the white field measurement.

White field uniformity is slightly improved by UC but the difference is nearly invisible. What is more obvious is the reduction in contrast. In our opinion, it's not worth using the compensation, the panel looks just fine without it.

Screen Uniformity: Color

UC actually increased the color shift across our 80 percent field pattern. The errors are not visible to the eye but the i1 Pro can see the difference. Our final recommendation is to simply leave UC off and enjoy the UHD Matte as is.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

16ms is a very good response result for a 60Hz panel. The overdrive feature works extremely well and eliminates a lot of motion blur without ghosting. Quick mouse movements in a game are about as fluid as is possible from an LCD panel. You can see the TN monitors' clear advantage over the IPS-based ViewSonic in last place.

Here are the lag results.

Unfortunately the UHD Matte's quick panel response is offset by a mediocre lag result. If you have quick reflexes, the CrystalPro would be a better choice for first-person gaming. Of course if you want the best possible Ultra HD experience, the G-Sync equipped Acer trumps the group with very low lag and no frame tears.