MSI X99A Gaming Pro Carbon Motherboard Review

How We Test
Shifting our testing image to Windows 10 was the perfect time to also update some of the hardware on the X99 test bed. For a quick summary, we've changed some benching software and upgraded the CPU, CPU cooler, RAM, and SSD.
Test System Configuration
|CPU Cooler
|Waterblock - EK Supremacy Evo (Insert 2, Jet 3) Radiator - EK CE280 and PE360 Fans - EK F3-140ER (2) and EK F4-120ER (3) Pump - D5 PWM G2 Reservoir - EK XRES 140 Revo (200 mL) Tubing - 13/10 DuraClear
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Antec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Graphics
|Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL
The CPU isn't the only new hardware for the X99 bed. We've retired the old Samsung SATA SSD in favor of Toshiba's RD400 NVMe model and its PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The GPU cooling loop is now upgraded and expanded to include the CPU. The new "Frakencooler" features EK's Supremacy Evo block, D5 pump with 200mL reservoir, CE 240 radiator, PE 360 radiator, and an entire liter of coolant. A little Dremel work allowed both to mount to the stripped HAF xB Evo case used to hold the test bed together. This replaces Noctua's venerable D14 (though the Frakencooler has assimilated the D14's cable splitters and extensions).
Comparison Products
Benchmark Suite
|Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark driven routine
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-Focused High Preset Crazy Preset
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset Ultra High Preset
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 64-bit High Quality Very High Quality
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11 High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080 Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080
With the adoption of our new X99 bed, testing methodology has changed slightly. With Turbo Boost 3.0, more boards are using their own boost profiles instead of Intel's recommended multipliers. Each motherboard is now explicitly set to 100 MHz BCLK with a fixed 35 multiplier for all performance benchmarks. When testing power consumption and heat generation, one 140mm fan on the liquid cooling array is set to 100% while all others are disabled. Speed Step and energy saving features are enabled where possible. Windows' default "Performance" power option preset is used for every test except idle power consumption, which uses "Balanced."
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
Not so much Ryzen, its that the Skylake-x embargo lifts this coming Monday. Then the new HEDT X299 platform will be hitting shelves in two weeks. Its mostly pointless to be reviewing something that is obsolete in three days in my opinion. I would venture to guess the Broadwell-E sales between now and two weeks are pretty much dead knowing you have a cheaper and faster Skylake-X immanent.
Yeah well I need a new PC so I'm in the other camp. At least it can be turned off. I just wish they did the LED thing with useful intent. Say back lighting your front panel ports and back ports so you can see where plug stuff even its its pretty dark for those of us who have our cases under desks. The ASUS Zenith board put a color coded LED in each 3.5mm audio ports on the back so you can see where to plug stuff in low light, this kind of thing would be nice.
The board came out 6 months ago. :??:
ASRock X99 Taichi: Can't find a review on this site for it at all. Where is its review on this site?
Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLI: Can't find a review on this site for it at all. Where is its review on this site?
MSI should be ashamed of themselves. I can, begrudgingly, forgive them for not putting PWM on the case fan headers, but the pump header? Really? There's no excuse for that at any price. That goes beyond terrible engineering, and is possibly even worthy of a class-action lawsuit.
After all, if you put a build together with the assumption that the pump header is suitable for pumps, you could destroy the pump and it would be entirely the fault of the motherboard. Depending on the build, the loss of a pump could cause a cascade failure in the CPU and corruption of the OS.