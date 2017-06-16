MSI X99A Gaming Pro Carbon Motherboard Review

How We Test

Shifting our testing image to Windows 10 was the perfect time to also update some of the hardware on the X99 test bed. For a quick summary, we've changed some benching software and upgraded the CPU, CPU cooler, RAM, and SSD.

Test System Configuration

CPU Cooler Waterblock - EK Supremacy Evo (Insert 2, Jet 3) Radiator - EK CE280 and PE360 Fans - EK F3-140ER (2) and EK F4-120ER (3) Pump - D5 PWM G2 Reservoir - EK XRES 140 Revo (200 mL) Tubing - 13/10 DuraClear Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Antec HCP-1200: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL

The CPU isn't the only new hardware for the X99 bed. We've retired the old Samsung SATA SSD in favor of Toshiba's RD400 NVMe model and its PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The GPU cooling loop is now upgraded and expanded to include the CPU. The new "Frakencooler" features EK's Supremacy Evo block, D5 pump with 200mL reservoir, CE 240 radiator, PE 360 radiator, and an entire liter of coolant. A little Dremel work allowed both to mount to the stripped HAF xB Evo case used to hold the test bed together. This replaces Noctua's venerable D14 (though the Frakencooler has assimilated the D14's cable splitters and extensions).

Comparison Products

ASRock X99 Taichi View Site

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark driven routine Game Tests and Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-Focused High Preset Crazy Preset F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset Ultra High Preset Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 64-bit High Quality Very High Quality The Talos Principle Version 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11 High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080 Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080

With the adoption of our new X99 bed, testing methodology has changed slightly. With Turbo Boost 3.0, more boards are using their own boost profiles instead of Intel's recommended multipliers. Each motherboard is now explicitly set to 100 MHz BCLK with a fixed 35 multiplier for all performance benchmarks. When testing power consumption and heat generation, one 140mm fan on the liquid cooling array is set to 100% while all others are disabled. Speed Step and energy saving features are enabled where possible. Windows' default "Performance" power option preset is used for every test except idle power consumption, which uses "Balanced."



