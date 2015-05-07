MSI X99S SLI Plus Motherboard Review

How We Test

Because our first X99 round-up had $240-300 motherboards, our most recent round of testing focuses on boards that cost less than $240. ASRock’s X99 Extreme4 qualified for both rounds after dropping from $241 to $211, yet it still represents the most expensive product to which MSI’s X99S SLI Plus must be compared. Retaining the older model without a lengthy retest required us to use the same hardware configuration as our first X99 round-up. No problem, we’ve used it all along!