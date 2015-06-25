Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Random Write Steady State

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We can learn a lot from the random write steady state test, even if none of us will ever see this condition on a desktop. Here, we're looking for performance consistency. The Reactor delivers a steady stream of 4KB random writes, but spikes when the DRAM cache is able to accept some of the writes. The only part we don't like about this measurement is the low level of 4KB random write performance when the cache doesn't catch the data.