Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Latency Test
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The service time results give us more cause for concern. Under heavy loads, Mushkin's 512GB Reactor isn't the drive you want crunching data. Its latency is just too high.
Under light workloads, the Reactor recovers somewhat, but falls in with a pack of competing models. On the bright side, at least it costs less.
I guess because in some ways its so old school. (It saved money back then too.) Back in the "Home Computer" days card-edge connectors were used for expansion connections (on one side of the connection.) Retro consoles used it too with game carts. The PC used it then, and even still today, for expansion AND adding graphics. Back in the day Floppy drives, primarily 5.25" and larger used such a connection for data (and a molex for power.)
If that patent ever gets challenged, I dunno if it will hold-up because of all of that. In Modern storage though, the connector is, currently, unique though.