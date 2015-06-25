Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Latency Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The service time results give us more cause for concern. Under heavy loads, Mushkin's 512GB Reactor isn't the drive you want crunching data. Its latency is just too high.

Under light workloads, the Reactor recovers somewhat, but falls in with a pack of competing models. On the bright side, at least it costs less.