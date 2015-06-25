Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Data Type Comparison

Historically, only SandForce controllers were affected by the data you threw at them (they slowed when you hit them with incompressible information). However, new products hitting the market are subject to variance as well. We can easily identify performance differences using a range of entropy settings under Anvil's Storage Utility. The software lets us switch from 100% compressible to 100% incompressible to 46% (applications-grade) entropy.

The Reactor performs the same, regardless of the data you work with. This means you don't need to worry about using this drive under heavy multimedia workloads.