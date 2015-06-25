Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Sequential Read

To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. Four-corner testing is covered on page six.

As you can see, the SM2246EN controller is capable of delivering very high sequential read results, even at low queue depths. We single out QD2 for comparing performance between products.

At a queue depth of two, Mushkin's Reactor falls a little behind some of the other drives. At the same time, it's faster than several mainstream and performance-oriented SSDs. Expect to enjoy quick game level load times and speedy transfers from your Reactor SSD to other drives in your PC.