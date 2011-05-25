Qnap TS-559 Pro+: Familiar Network Storage With A New CPU

Benchmark Results: Office

The results for our simulated system backup in a single container file benchmark are similar to those seen in the multimedia benchmarks. Here, too, the transfer rate increase is barely noticeable. Only RAID 6 shows a notable result: there is a transfer rate increase of 8.1 MB/s.

As with the HD video playback benchmark, a noticeable increase in speed occurs in RAID 6 here, with a bump of 15.2 MB/s. The difference between the TS-559 Pro and the TS-559 Pro+ is slightly higher in RAID 0, providing 16.5 MB/s better throughput.

Significant differences between the Qnap TS-559 Pro and the TS-559 Pro+ are not to be found with regard to office files. The influence of the Intel Atom D525 processor in Qnap TS-559 Pro+ mode is limited to increased performance of only 0.2 to 0.7 MB/s. When seen through the lens of a margin of error, the difference between the two devices in this discipline is essentially zero.

