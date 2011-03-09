External Battery Roundup: Stay Away From The Wall Socket

Background: The Technical Stuff
Inside Your Laptop: Power Distribution
Remember your desktop system? The power supply has 5 V, 3.3 V, and 12 V power rails. Those exist on your mobile system as well. But on a notebook, the power brick doesn't deliver those three voltages to the motherboard, as a PSU does. Instead, the brick delivers a steady voltage to your notebook's input connector. After that, voltage regulators on the laptop motherboard do the rest of the work to output voltages that the CPU, graphics processor, storage and add-in cards can use.
Displays are a different beast altogether. Older CCFL LCD panels need a voltage higher than what your notebook’s power supply can deliver. In order to achieve that higher voltage, a component called a power inverter is used to convert back to a low-frequency AC current. The existing generation of notebooks use LED-based LCD panels, which don't have this high voltage requirement, as they are solid-state devices. Instead, LED backlights operate off of +5 or +12 VDC. LEDs use less power than CCFL backlights; additionally, the lack of a power inverter translates into better efficiency as well.
How does the battery all tie in? The battery supplies power to the input side of the regulators, just like power coming from the wall socket would if you connected that way. However, there is a separate charging circuit. This diverts power from the AC adapter before it gets to the voltage regulators so that your battery charges. This charging circuit is the reason why the voltage on the AC adapter is always rated higher than the one stamped on the battery. You need a higher voltage to charge your battery.
At one point, it is stated that AC adapters have higher voltage than the battery on a notebook so that it can be charged. Then, how can a external battery damage a notebook's electronics with a higher voltage (only if it's too high)?
It is not stated how to set the external battery voltage correctly. What then is the correct voltage? Correct me but I believe the voltage has to be equal that of notebook battery.
it's simple really, AC adapter spit out AC, Batteries spit out DC
If you need to know the voltage required, you just check on your laptop AC adapter or power brick. It is not always the same as the battery.
For instance, a Compaq R3000 has an 18.5 volt AC->DC(120w) power supply and its battery is only 14.5 volts. The voltage regulators in the laptop(in the charging system) it self cut it down to the needed 14.5-15volts to charge the battery.
Also note that the AC adapter does NOT spit out AC it in fact spits out DC(it has a rectifier to convert AC to DC).
As you can see by this picture(you have to click the link), The adapter takes in AC 120V and spits out DC 18.5V. AC is shown with a ~ and DC with a --_---_-- cant make it on here, but you get the point.
http://img269.imageshack.us/img269/1950/powerw.jpg
