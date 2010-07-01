Notebook Hard Drives: 750GB And 640GB Models Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface

We have a new winner when it comes to throughput. WD’s 750GB Caviar Blue reaches 95.6 MB/s, which is an all-time high for a 5,400 RPM drive. Samsung’s Spinpoint M7E is very close behind, but WD maintains better minimum throughput and is closest to the 7,200 RPM drives.

A streaming test with IOMeter confirms the results, but puts Samsung on top this time.

Interface performance is only important for seeing how fast the drive can transfer data into and from the cache memory. In real life, this number is negligible.