Nvidia GeForce GTX 465 1 GB Review: Zotac Puts Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2

Originally one of the titles showcased by AMD to demonstrate DirectX 11 on its Radeon HD 5000-series cards, DiRT 2 actually seems to run better on Nvidia’s high-end GF100-based cards.

Once you get down to the GeForce GTX 465, though, performance is marginally better than the Radeon HD 5830 at 1680x1050 and 1920x1200, while the positions flip at 2560x1600.

Without anti-aliasing, the GeForce GTX 465 actually comes pretty close to the Radeon HD 5850, too. But this illustrates the problem we originally had with the Radeon HD 5830—mainly, it serves up similar performance to the old Radeon HD 4890, but is more expensive. If you have an older 4000-series board, the 5830 simply isn’t an inspiring part. Nvidia takes that problem and expounds it with a card that’s almost priced like a Radeon HD 5850, but doesn’t give us corresponding performance on a consistent basis. DiRT 2 sans AA is an exception to that generalization.