Nvidia GeForce GTX 960: Maxwell In The Middle

Power Consumption Over Three Generations

An Overview Spanning Three Generations

We’re now comparing the results for idle, gaming, and torture (full) loads for the current, as well as two previous, graphics card generations by Nvidia and AMD. Due to the sheer amount of data, we’re just comparing the GeForce GTX 960 models in this review, as well as the emulated Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 Reference model (see also previous page), to the charts entries of the previous models’ reference cards.

Overall, Nvidia’s Boost 2.0 gets our seal of approval. All GeForce GTX 960 graphics cards that we tested did an excellent job based on their clock speed settings. The worst case power consumption scenario is set with the power target and can certainly be reached with either so-called power viruses or heavily parallelized computations, though.

At idle, the models sporting a 5+1 phase design consume an average of 3 to 10 W more than their simpler counterparts, but are also free of audible capacitor noise or “whining.” The additional effort on the part of the manufacturers is being rewarded when it comes to this, at least, and we won’t spoil the next pages by talking about any other benefits at this point.

226 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Novuake 22 January 2015 14:13
    This seems meh... Impressive but not phenomenal power consumption to performance numbers. Especially compared the GTX970/980.

    Would have liked to see two more things.

    1. More extensive AA. post processing and memory bandwidth testing. Pretty sure Nvidia hamstrung the card a bit in some scenarios with a 1280bit interface. I had to read it 4 times before I believed it and still am skeptical.

    2. Overclocking benchies.


    So otherwise I guess we are back to the "old" ti-designation setup where the GTX960ti SHOULD be based on GM206 and vanilla GTX960 is not.
    Reply
  • sconzen 22 January 2015 14:21
    I may be blind, but I don't see the Zotax Amp! edition in the temperature and noise tests. Confirm?
    Reply
  • damric 22 January 2015 14:25
    The R9 280 is the fast and cheap elephant in the room that was never mentioned in this review,
    Reply
  • Grognak 22 January 2015 14:27
    Well, I'm not saying a 10% improvement on top of a reduced power consumption isn't nice, because it really is, however we're still quite far away from the 770. I suppose Nvidia has a card planned to fill the massive performance gap between the 960 and 970, one at 4Gb of VRAM maybe?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:29
    The damn arrows are STILL blocking the charts!
    Reply
  • sconzen 22 January 2015 14:34
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:34
    Great review.
    Now AMD, time to bust out the 270x!
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:35
    Lol I meant the 370x!
    Reply
  • Novuake 22 January 2015 14:36
    15117694 said:
    The damn arrows are STILL blocking the charts!

    I am not the only one! Thank you!
    Reply
  • ykki 22 January 2015 14:42
    Novoake, I am very sorry but I stole your comment from an earlier review.
    But seriously, those arrows can block out the sun if tom's put 'em right.
    Reply