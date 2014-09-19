Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 And 980 Review: Maximum Maxwell

EVGA GTX 970 Superclock ACX 2.0

EVGA sent us its superclocked take on the GeForce GTX 970, outfitted with the company's ACX 2.0 cooler. It's slightly smaller in length than the GeForce GTX 980 reference card, but significantly lighter at 639 grams. While its 1165 MHz nominal clock rate is substantialy higher than the 1050 MHz reference spec, this card's 1317 MHz boost clock is impressive and one of the highest factory overclocks we've seen.

The Speeds And Feeds Form Factor Dual-slot design Length (from Slot Panel to End) 243 mm (9.5") Height (from Slot to Top) 111 mm (4 3/8") Depth 1 (from PCB to Front Cover) 35 mm (1 5/16") Weight 639 g Connectors 1x DL-DVI-I, 1x DL-DVI-D, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort

EVGA's card is actively cooled by two 87mm axial fans. The company claims to have focused on details like fan power draw and blade quality to provide 26% lower temperatures and 250% less fan power consumption than a reference fan and cooler setup, with 36% less noise. Fan draw is part of any graphics card's power requirement, so it's interesting that the company has taken this approach to efficiency. EVGA even suggests that the power consumption of fans can directly affect overclocking ability.

On the top of the card you'll find two 6-pin power inputs as well as dual SLI connectors, which suggests that the card supports triple- and quad-SLI configurations.

The GTX 970 Superclock features three small (~5mm) and two large (~8mm) heat pipes that worm through nickel-plated fins and tie in to an aluminum cooling block.

For monitor connectivity there is a single DisplayPort 1.2 output, DVI-I and DVI-D outputs, and a single HDMI port. Like the GeForce GTX 980, the 970 is also equipped with the new HDMI 2.0 standard.