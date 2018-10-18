Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Results: Ashes of the Singularity and Battlefield 1
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Pushing Ashes of the Singularity as hard as possible requires the Crazy quality preset, which adds 4x MSAA and several Ultra-level options. Although the game supports multiple graphics APIs, we use DirectX 12 for our benchmarks.
GeForce RTX 2070 makes its first appearance ahead of the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1080.
Nvidia does try positioning the RTX 2070 against its previous-generation GTX 1070. However, the new card’s $600 tag blows past the 1070’s ~$400 price point, exceeds the ~$500 you’d expect to pay for a GTX 1080, and lands $100 under the cost of a GTX 1080 Ti.
Nvidia is also clear that GeForce RTX 2070 best serves gamers playing at 2560x1440 with detail settings maxed out. However, relaxing the quality preset in Ashes of the Singularity to Extreme yields playable performance at 4K, too. Again, the 2070 offers a similar experience as the GeForce GTX 1080.
Battlefield 1 (DX12)
Averaging more than 100 FPS in Battlefield 1 at 2560x1440 using Ultra settings, the GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition looks like a great match-up for high-refresh QHD monitors.
Moreover, a 14% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 is quite a bit larger than the slim victory RTX 2070 enjoyed in Ashes of the Singularity at this resolution.
GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition’s lead over GTX 1080 grows to 20% in Battlefield 1 at 3840x2160. In fact, it averages just a couple of percentage points behind GTX 1080 Ti and keeps its nose above 60 FPS in our bar graph. A peek at the frame time chart reveals very few spikes, and as a result, a plot of FPS by percentile indicates exceptionally smooth performance through our 80-second sequence.
rtx 2070 - 600$
130$ increase for less than 10% fps improvement on average. Disappointing, especially with increased TDP, which means efficiency didn't really increase so even for mini ITX builds, the heat generated is gonna be pretty much the same for the same performance.
This quite literally will replace 1080 once those cards are gone. The conclusion sums up what we think of 2070 FE's value, though.
Prices will come down on the RTX 2070's. GTX 1080's wont be available sooner or later. Tom's Hardware is correct on the assessment of the RTX 2070. Blame Nvidia for the price gouging on early adopters; and AMD for not having proper competition.
yeah it would be awesome if we could get 60 fps on every game at 4k. it would be awesome just to hit 50 @ 4k, but ffs you don't have to try to sell the cards so hard. admit it gamers on a less-than-top-cost budget will still enjoy 4k gaming at 35 , 40 or 45 fps. hell it's not like the cards doing 40-50 fps are cheap them selves… gf 1070's still obliterate most consumer's pockets at $420-450 bucks a card. the fact is top end video card prices have gone nutso in the past year or two... 600 -800 dollars for just a video card is f---king insane and detrimental to the PC gaming industry as a whole. just 6 years ago you could build a decent mid tier gaming rig for 600-700 bucks , now that same rig (in performance terms) would run you 1000-1200 , because of this blatant price gouging by both AMD and nvidia (but definitely worse on nvidia's side). 5-10 years from now ever one will being saying that 120 fps is ideal and that any thing below 100 fps is unplayable. it's getting ridiculous.
