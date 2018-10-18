Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £778.99 View Show More Deals

Results: Ashes of the Singularity and Battlefield 1

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Pushing Ashes of the Singularity as hard as possible requires the Crazy quality preset, which adds 4x MSAA and several Ultra-level options. Although the game supports multiple graphics APIs, we use DirectX 12 for our benchmarks.

GeForce RTX 2070 makes its first appearance ahead of the Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1080.

Nvidia does try positioning the RTX 2070 against its previous-generation GTX 1070. However, the new card’s $600 tag blows past the 1070’s ~$400 price point, exceeds the ~$500 you’d expect to pay for a GTX 1080, and lands $100 under the cost of a GTX 1080 Ti.

Nvidia is also clear that GeForce RTX 2070 best serves gamers playing at 2560x1440 with detail settings maxed out. However, relaxing the quality preset in Ashes of the Singularity to Extreme yields playable performance at 4K, too. Again, the 2070 offers a similar experience as the GeForce GTX 1080.

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

Averaging more than 100 FPS in Battlefield 1 at 2560x1440 using Ultra settings, the GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition looks like a great match-up for high-refresh QHD monitors.

Moreover, a 14% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 is quite a bit larger than the slim victory RTX 2070 enjoyed in Ashes of the Singularity at this resolution.

GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition’s lead over GTX 1080 grows to 20% in Battlefield 1 at 3840x2160. In fact, it averages just a couple of percentage points behind GTX 1080 Ti and keeps its nose above 60 FPS in our bar graph. A peek at the frame time chart reveals very few spikes, and as a result, a plot of FPS by percentile indicates exceptionally smooth performance through our 80-second sequence.



