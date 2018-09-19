Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £778.99 View Show More Deals

Results: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Tom Clancy’s The Division

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Plenty of graphics cards offer great performance in Rise of the Tomb Raider at 2560x1440, even with 2x SSAA weighing on their frame rates. The GeForce RTX 2080 achieves 80% of the 2080 Ti’s average frame rate, almost exactly tying GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

GeForce RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti are neck and neck through our 4K benchmark run as well. Both cards average more than 60 FPS but demonstrate 99th percentile frame rates in the low 40s.

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

The Turing architecture relinquishes its dominance in Tom Clancy’s The Division: GeForce RTX 2080 is beaten slightly by the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 becomes relevant as well, landing in the spot underneath RTX 2080 with a smooth 81 FPS average.

Playing The Division at 4K using the game’s Ultra preset requires a powerful graphics card indeed. We know from experience that a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is ample if you’re willing to accept Medium quality settings. The same compromise is necessary with GeForce RTX 2080, unfortunately.