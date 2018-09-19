Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Tom Clancy’s The Division
Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Plenty of graphics cards offer great performance in Rise of the Tomb Raider at 2560x1440, even with 2x SSAA weighing on their frame rates. The GeForce RTX 2080 achieves 80% of the 2080 Ti’s average frame rate, almost exactly tying GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
GeForce RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti are neck and neck through our 4K benchmark run as well. Both cards average more than 60 FPS but demonstrate 99th percentile frame rates in the low 40s.
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
The Turing architecture relinquishes its dominance in Tom Clancy’s The Division: GeForce RTX 2080 is beaten slightly by the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 becomes relevant as well, landing in the spot underneath RTX 2080 with a smooth 81 FPS average.
Playing The Division at 4K using the game’s Ultra preset requires a powerful graphics card indeed. We know from experience that a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is ample if you’re willing to accept Medium quality settings. The same compromise is necessary with GeForce RTX 2080, unfortunately.
this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..
turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.
Chris has never been like that.
That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.
Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.