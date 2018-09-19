Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Despite its age, Grand Theft Auto V is still a top seller on Steam. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t benefit as much from more powerful graphics as it might from a faster CPU in our test platform. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti does land in first place, but its lead over Titan V is just 4%.

Switching to 4K and disabling 4x MSAA does little to open up a graphics bottleneck; RTX 2080 Ti is now almost 5% faster than Titan V.

The RTX 2080 Ti card’s lead over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti does grow a little more: while it was 7% faster at 2560x1440, the Turing-based flagship enjoys a 15% lead at 3840x2160.

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

At 2560x1440, we like to hammer our test pool in Metro: Last Light with super-sampling. The outcome is sub-60 FPS averages from Radeon RX Vega 64, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070.

Cards on the other side of that symbolic threshold include GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, Titan X, GeForce RTX 2080, Titan V, and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti we’re reviewing today. The 2080 Ti narrowly beats Nvidia’s Titan V but crushes the 1080 Ti with a 37% advantage.

Stepping up to 4K and disabling SSAA brings the whole field’s performance down. Half of the cards fail to average more than 50 FPS.

Titan V slips past GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for a first-place finish. However, the Turing-based board still serves smooth frame rates that end up 36% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

