Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Despite its age, Grand Theft Auto V is still a top seller on Steam. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t benefit as much from more powerful graphics as it might from a faster CPU in our test platform. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti does land in first place, but its lead over Titan V is just 4%.
Switching to 4K and disabling 4x MSAA does little to open up a graphics bottleneck; RTX 2080 Ti is now almost 5% faster than Titan V.
The RTX 2080 Ti card’s lead over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti does grow a little more: while it was 7% faster at 2560x1440, the Turing-based flagship enjoys a 15% lead at 3840x2160.
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
At 2560x1440, we like to hammer our test pool in Metro: Last Light with super-sampling. The outcome is sub-60 FPS averages from Radeon RX Vega 64, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070.
Cards on the other side of that symbolic threshold include GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, Titan X, GeForce RTX 2080, Titan V, and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti we’re reviewing today. The 2080 Ti narrowly beats Nvidia’s Titan V but crushes the 1080 Ti with a 37% advantage.
Stepping up to 4K and disabling SSAA brings the whole field’s performance down. Half of the cards fail to average more than 50 FPS.
Titan V slips past GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for a first-place finish. However, the Turing-based board still serves smooth frame rates that end up 36% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.
Oh yeah, god forbid Tom's does an in-depth review of the latest and greatest. Keyword greatest. If you desire 4K gaming and have the funds available, why wouldn't you?
That being said, I like high-quality, high-speed graphics performance. This may also be influencing my decision.
Great review!
If you're in Canada, you might not want to pay the price of these.
because I think Avram has already reviewed this card with his opinion on late august
with the conclusion was "just buy it"
Personally, I would have rather seen the 2080 Ti compared against 1080 Ti even if it Tom's comes to the same conclusions as the other tech web sites.
The comparison in this article does not make me want to rush out and buy it because it is $1.8k cheaper than a non-gaming card. I really hate to say it, but with the premise of this review being somewhat along the lines of "lookie hereee kiddies. Heree's a gaming card for $1.2k that beets a $3k non-gaming card" turned this review into a TL;DR review for me.