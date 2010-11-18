Analysis: PhysX On Systems With AMD Graphics Cards

How To: His Majesty, Radeon The Fifth, And The PhysX Squire, GeForce
Preface to the PhysX Hybrid Solution
We devote this part of the article to those who use a Radeon as their main graphics card, but still want to enjoy hardware-accelerated PhysX. As of this writing, our methods here work just fine. Refer to the links below, however, because as Nvidia releases new driver updates, new versions of this hybrid solution tweak will have to be released as well.
This dodgy game with Nvidia unfortunately only has one losing side: the users. It makes commercial sense for Nvidia to exclude its competitors through driver limitations, but the company’s economic welfare might not be the biggest concern for AMD users who desire the admittedly impressive benefit of PhysX.
System Requirements
|OS
|Windows 7 x86 or x64
|PhysX-Enabled Graphics Card
|GeForce 8800 GTS 512, 9600 GT, 9800 GTX, GT 240, GTS 250, GTX 260, GTX 285, GTX 460, GTX 470, or GTX 480
|GeForce Driver Version
|258.96
|PhysX
|9.10.0513
|Other
|At least one free PCIe x4 slot
A primary graphics card has to be used as the image output device. With version 1.04ff of the tweak, the dedicated PhysX graphics card no longer needs to be connected to a monitor. Among other benefits, this frees more resources for physics calculations. The graphics card does not have to be SLI-capable, but check your PSU to confirm that it can output sufficient power.
The Software
You can get the latest tweak from nqohq.com: Download and information. The necessary drivers and PhysX downloads are offered by the respective manufacturers’ Web sites. We haven't offered a direct link to the tweak for two reasons: the continuous driver updates will make the link obsolete, and we respect the work of the developers enough to link to the original source.
The Installation
The procedure:
- Shut down the computer and unplug the power
- Plug in the Nvidia card that will be used for PhysX
- Start up your computer
- Install the appropriate drivers from Nvidia and AMD
- Check and install the appropriate version of PhysX (see the list)
- Download the appropriate version of the tweak (Windows 7, 32- or 64-bit)
- Extract the files from the RAR archive
- Run the tweak as Administrator (right-click the file and choose “Run as Administrator”)
- Reboot your computer
Switching modes via the CMD file:
- The relevant files are in the subdirectory
- Run the desired function as Administrator
That’s it. You can now test PhysX with GPU-Z or Fluidmark. Enjoy running PhysX and AMD Radeon cards at the same time! Even if the overhead and additional power requirements are somewhat disturbing, it's quite worth it.
Important Notice
Every time you install a new version of the graphics driver or PhysX, you will have to apply the tweak again. Only the currently-tested version is compatible. We take no responsibility for any overload of components or the future operation of the tweak. This is a guide, not a recommendation.
Everyone could be enjoying cpu based Physics, making use of their otherwise idle cores.
The problem is, nVidia doesn't want that. They have a proprietary solution which slows down their own cards, and AMD cards even more, making theirs seem better. On top of that, they throw money at games devs so they don't include better cpu physics.
Everybody loses except nVidia. This is not unusual behaviour for them, they are doing it with Tesellation now too - slowing down their own cards because it slows down AMD cards even more, when there is a better solution that doesn't hurt anybody.
They are a pure scumbag company.
Thank you, Tom's, thank you Igor Wallossek for makinng it easy!
You just made my day: a big thumbs up!