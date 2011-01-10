P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

P67 Extreme4 UEFI
While a few of its competitors have used the Extensible Firmware Interface as an excuse to beautify or otherwise complicate settings, ASRock’s simplified menu structure makes it easy for old-timers to find everything. Though it supports a mouse, connecting one is not required.
The only annoying inconvenience is that one must select “manual” from one menu before making an actual adjustment in the menu beneath it. Such is the case for the CPU ratio, power protection, and BCLK controls above, as well as DRAM timing controls below.
XMP settings didn’t work properly using firmware M1.20A, as both profiles set the memory ratio to that of DDR3-1600. Manually setting the DDR3-2132 ratio allowed us to test the board’s capabilities however, and ASRock promises a fix for the missing XMP ratio adjustment in future BIOS releases.
A few voltage settings have gotten new names, but function as they did with previous-generation processors to allow high overclocks. That is, so long as the processor is an unlocked K-series and you don’t find its 57x multiplier to be a significant limitation.
Also retained from previous-generation BIOS menus are the three user-profile settings at the bottom of the P67 Extreme4’s overclocking menu.
I'm just missing benchmarks like SATA/USB speeds etc. Please Tom's get those numbers for us!
1. SLI "support". Do not understand why end-user has to pay for mythical SLI "sertification" (all latest Intel chips support SLI by definition) and a SLI bridge coming with the board (at least 75% of end users would never need one). The bridge should come with NVIDIA cards (same as with AMD ones). Also, in x8/x8 PCIe configuration nearly all NVIDIA cards (exept for low-end ones) will loose at least 12% productivity - with top cards that is about $100 spent for nothing (AMD cards would not see that difference). So, If those cards are coming as SLI-"sertified" they have to be, in the worst case, equipped by NVIDIA NF200 chip (though, I would not recommend to by cards with this PCIe v.1.1 bridge). As even NVIDIA GF110 cards really need less than 1GB/s bandwidth (all other NVIDIA and AMD - less than 0.8GB/s)and secondary cards in SLI/CrossFire use no more than 1/4 of that, a normal PCIe v.2.0 switch (costing less than thrown away with x8/x8 SLI money) will nicely support three "Graphics only" x16 slots, fully-functional x8 slot and will provide bandwidth enough to support one PCIe v.2.0 x4 (or 4 x x1) slot(s)/device(s).
2. Do not understand the author euphoria of mass use of Marvell "SATA 6G" chips. The PCIe x1 chip might not be "SATA 6G" by definision, as it woud newer be able to provide more than 470GB/s (which is far from the standard 600GB/s) - so, I'd recommend to denote tham as 3G+ or 6G-. As it is shown in the upper section, there is enough bandwidth for real 6G solution (PCIe x8 LSISAS 2008 or x4 LSISAS 2004). Yes, will be a bit more expensive, but do not see the reason to have a palliative solutions on $200+ mobos.