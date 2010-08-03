PCI Express 3.0: On Motherboards By This Time Next Year?

CUDA And Parallel Processing
We are entering an age of the desktop supercomputer. We have access to massively parallel graphics processors, along with power supplies and motherboards that can support as many as four cards at the same time. Nvidia’s CUDA technology is transforming the graphics card into a tool for programmers working not only with games, but with science and engineering. The programming interface has already played an instrumental role in solutions for enterprises as diverse as medical imaging, mathematics, and oil and gas exploration.
I asked OpenGL programmer Terry Welsh, from Really Slick Screensavers, for his thoughts on PCI Express 3.0 and GPU processing. Terry told me “PCI Express was a great boost, and I'm happy with them doubling the bandwidth anytime they want, as with 3.0. However, for the types of projects I work on, I don't expect to see any difference from it. I do a lot of flight-sim stuff at work, but that's mostly bound by memory and disk I/O; the graphics bus isn't a bottleneck at all. I can easily see [PCI Express 3.0] being a big boost, though, for GPU compute applications, and people doing scientific viz on large datasets.”
The ability to double transfer speed when working with mathematics-intensive workloads is sure to enhance both CUDA and Fusion development. This is one of the most promising areas for the upcoming PCI Express 3.0 interface.
Can't wait to see PCIE 3.0, native USB3/SATA3, DDR4, quad channel and faster&cheaper SSD next year.
In addition, I hate unreasonably priced buggy HDMI and would also like to see the Ethernet cable(cheap, fast and exceptional) based monitors as soon as possible.
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/ethernet-cable-hdmi-displayport-hdbaset,10784.html
One more tech that I can't wait to see: http://www.tomshardware.com/news/silicon-photonics-laser-light-beams,10961.html
WOW, so much new techs to be expected next year!
And if you think the Core i3/5/7 desktop naming is confusing now, wait till Intel starts releasing all their Sandy Bridge Server chips. Its going to be even worse I think.
And while we're talking about futures, 32GB DIMMs will be out for the server market most likely before the end of this year. If 3D Stacking and Load Reducing DIMMs remain on track, we could see 128GB on a single DIMM around 2013, which is when DDR4 is slated to come out as well.
It's nice to see the backwards compatibility and cost be key factors in the decision making. Especially considering that devices won't be able to saturate it for many years to come.