GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

Though 3DMark doesn’t tell us anything about how these cards perform in actual games, it should reflect some of the scaling issues that affect various slots. The most pronounced drops happen at its lowest standard preset, with PCIe x4 performance falling a full 10% below PCIe x16 on both cards.

Bottlenecks shift towards GPU limits at 3DMark’s Extreme preset, diminishing bandwidth reliance. The difference between x16 and x4 slots falls to around 1% to 2%