GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
Though 3DMark doesn’t tell us anything about how these cards perform in actual games, it should reflect some of the scaling issues that affect various slots. The most pronounced drops happen at its lowest standard preset, with PCIe x4 performance falling a full 10% below PCIe x16 on both cards.
Bottlenecks shift towards GPU limits at 3DMark’s Extreme preset, diminishing bandwidth reliance. The difference between x16 and x4 slots falls to around 1% to 2%
But... Who would use anything other than a X16 slot if they had one?
The only real use for a X8 slot would be for sli/crossfire where the addition of a second card should result in an Increase of performance, not a decrease.
3 way would be preferable because if performance is still adequately faster I'll consider it.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/pci-express-scaling-p67-chipset-gaming-performance,2887-10.html
The numbers were there all along!
carlhenryit would be nice if you included the GTX 570 in the x8/x8 and x16/x4 test.Well, you should probably read the linked page too then. There's no point in artifically creating a configuration (by taping lanes or whatever) that doesn't exist in real life, is there?
"While Nvidia prevents SLI from functioning on PCH-hosted lanes, x16/x4 configurations are completely possible in CrossFire. But should they be? We tested our motherboard in both x8/x8 and x16/x4 configurations to find out."
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/2887-56-geforce-radeon-intel-pcie-scaling-explored
I'm going there to delete your quote from my response.
I means, its logical, but mayb not true :D. Would be nice to see this test on a GTX560 Ti, since it has a lot of headroom for OC, then compare oced version vs non oced. Also this might be interesting in GPUs that have diffrent versions with more and less RAM.
Just my 2 cents :D.