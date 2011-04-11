GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator

The Radeon HD 6950 takes the biggest hit from reduced bandwidth in Aliens vs. Predator, its PCIe x4 results trailing the same card in a x8 slot by nearly 7%. The GeForce GTX 570 loses only 3% in this same comparison.

Anyone seeking smooth frame rates at our highest AvP test setting will need at least two of these cards running in either CrossFire or SLI. The x16-to-x4 performance difference drops to 2% for Nvidia and 4% for AMD, but that won’t matter to anyone who actually wants to find a playable setting.