GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: Crysis
Yes, both cards can play Crysis all the way up to 1920x1080 with Very High details and 4x AA. Expect to lose 10% from either card by dropping it in a x4 slot, while the x8 slot gives up only 2-3%.
Though our average frame rates are charted for easy comparison, we often refer to a minimum frame rate of 20 FPS when discussing playability. That’s not possible from either the GeForce GTX 570 or Radeon HD 6950 at 2560x1600.
Note that the performance drop due to switching from a x16 to an x4 slot falls to 6% for Nvidia. AMD still suffers a loss of nearly 10%, even at this GPU-bottlenecked setting.
But... Who would use anything other than a X16 slot if they had one?
The only real use for a X8 slot would be for sli/crossfire where the addition of a second card should result in an Increase of performance, not a decrease.
3 way would be preferable because if performance is still adequately faster I'll consider it.
carlhenryit would be nice if you included the GTX 570 in the x8/x8 and x16/x4 test.Well, you should probably read the linked page too then. There's no point in artifically creating a configuration (by taping lanes or whatever) that doesn't exist in real life, is there?
"While Nvidia prevents SLI from functioning on PCH-hosted lanes, x16/x4 configurations are completely possible in CrossFire. But should they be? We tested our motherboard in both x8/x8 and x16/x4 configurations to find out."
I means, its logical, but mayb not true :D. Would be nice to see this test on a GTX560 Ti, since it has a lot of headroom for OC, then compare oced version vs non oced. Also this might be interesting in GPUs that have diffrent versions with more and less RAM.
