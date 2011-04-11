GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

The GeForce GTX 570 loses 2% and 8% when placed in x8 and x4 slots, respectively, compared to its original PCIe x16 benchmark scores. The Radeon HD 6950 doubles those losses in the same transitions.

Even at 2560x1600, a x4 slot costs the Nvidia and AMD cards 6% and 12% of their original performance, respectively.