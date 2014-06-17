Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

How We Tested Intel’s Pentium G3258 And AMD’s Athlon X4 750K

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i5-4690K (Haswell) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), Quad-Core, LGA 1150, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i3-4330 (Haswell) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), Dual-Core, LGA 1150, 4 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Pentium G3258 (Haswell) 3.2 GHz (32 * 100 MHz), Dual-Core, LGA 1150, 3 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled AMD Athlon X4 750K (Trinity) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), Quad-Core, Socket FM2, 4 MB Shared L2, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard MSI Z97 Gaming 7 (LGA 1150) Intel Z97 Express, BIOS 1.3 MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X, BIOS 2.5 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5 V Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB Power Supply Corsair AX860i, 80 PLUS Platinum, 860 W Heat Sink Noctua NH-U12S, Fan set to 100% duty cycle System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce Release 337.88

The Pentium G3258 isn't yet available; it's expected in stock towards the end of June. However, pre-order pricing puts it $5 lower than AMD's Athlon X4 750K. That's impressive of course, but it doesn't take into account the fact that overclocking Intel's K-series (and now 20th anniversary Pentium) processors require a higher-end platform.

Intel says its Pentium G3258 is compatible with 8- and 9-series chipsets, and we used MSI's Z97 Gaming 7 for our tests. Of course, you don't need a $190 board. Z97-based offerings start at around $100.

But AMD's Athlon X4 750K is more flexible in that regard. The MSI FM2-A85X-G65 we're using is no longer available. A rough equivalent, MSI's A88X-G45, goes for $120, though. And you can find plenty-capable A88X-based motherboards for under $75. Take that $25-or-greater (if you use a lower-end AMD chipset) difference into consideration when you talk about platform pricing.