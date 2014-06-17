Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: Arma 3
Athough first-person shooters are typically graphics-bound, Arma 3 at 1920x1080, even with Ultra settings enabled, appears quite platform-dependent when we use a GeForce GTX Titan.
The Athlon X4 750K, overclocked to 4.3 GHz across its four cores, cannot catch a stock dual-core Pentium G3258. And yet, it’d be inaccurate to say this game isn’t optimized for more cores. After all, the stock Core i5-4690K, with its 3.5 GHz base clock rate, is notably quicker than Intel’s 20th anniversary Pentium running 1 GHz faster. Intel’s advantage appears to come from the efficiency of its architecture compared to Piledriver.
You do get a speed-up from tuning AMD’s Athlon. But the gains from tweaking Intel’s Pentium are much more pronounced. In fact, they’re significant enough to take the $75 Pentium almost up to Core i3-4330 levels—and that’s a $140 chip.
Frame time variance is greatest on the stock budget-oriented processors, while the Core i3 and i5 prove to be very well-behaved. Then again, we wouldn’t worry about any of these results.
Because of course buying a pentium G and fitting it with a 150USD board and 50USD cooler does not make sens by itself ,but you have a 100% future-compatible system that can be upgraded very very easily...
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
CPU: Intel Pentium G3258 3.2GHz Dual-Core Processor ($74.99 @ Newegg)
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler ($30.99 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: ASRock Z87 Pro3 ATX LGA1150 Motherboard ($90.00 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill Ares Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory ($75.99 @ Newegg)
Storage: Seagate Barracuda 1TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($52.92 @ Amazon)
Video Card: XFX Radeon R9 280 3GB Double Dissipation Video Card ($209.99 @ Newegg)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case ($49.99 @ Newegg)
Power Supply: XFX 550W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply ($44.99 @ NCIX US)
Total: $629.86
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2014-06-17 04:48 EDT-0400
No, sorry. That is not true. Check this article:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ivy-bridge-wolfdale-yorkfield-comparison,3487-10.html
You should overclock your Q9550 to get performance that barely comes close to an ivy-bridge I3 on games and lightly threaded workloads (and it gets stomped by any i5 on any workload)... I personally have an OC'd QX9650 and am not even close. I believe if I change to that Pentium G, and overclock it as well, that would still be an upgrade...
Yeah that would be better unless Intel decides to let o/c on Pentium with other chipsets like H97.
Leaked BIOS Enables Pentium Anniversary Edition OC on Some MSI H97 Boards
MSI H97 PC MATE ATX LGA1150 Motherboard $88.99
So if this happens and intel decide to let even lower mobo chipsets to do o/c only for pentiums it would be nice to pair $60 mobo, $75 CPU and a $25-30 CM 212 EVO or plus, to a total of ~$160 for a o/c ready system.