Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: Grid 2

Flipping back the other direction, we know Grid 2 to especially tax a system’s memory subsystem. But because all of these configurations employ DDR3 memory at 1600 MT/s and a GeForce GTX Titan, we can be certain that the big performance swings are a result of swapping CPUs in and out.

The Pentium’s average frame rate jumps more than 20% due to overclocking, while the tuned Athlon is a little over 10% quicker. Intel’s Core i3-4330 is barely faster. The Core i5 enjoys a greater margin, though at significant expense.

Looking at the frame rates over time nicely illustrates the impact of cores, clock rate, and architectural differences.

Much credit goes to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan graphics card, but frame time variance is remarkably low across the board. In the sample over time, AMD’s Athlon X4 750K stands out most prominently in orange, and it does encounter a handful of spikes. However, the 95th percentile figure is still a scant 3 ms.