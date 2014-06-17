Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: Grid 2
Flipping back the other direction, we know Grid 2 to especially tax a system’s memory subsystem. But because all of these configurations employ DDR3 memory at 1600 MT/s and a GeForce GTX Titan, we can be certain that the big performance swings are a result of swapping CPUs in and out.
The Pentium’s average frame rate jumps more than 20% due to overclocking, while the tuned Athlon is a little over 10% quicker. Intel’s Core i3-4330 is barely faster. The Core i5 enjoys a greater margin, though at significant expense.
Looking at the frame rates over time nicely illustrates the impact of cores, clock rate, and architectural differences.
Much credit goes to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan graphics card, but frame time variance is remarkably low across the board. In the sample over time, AMD’s Athlon X4 750K stands out most prominently in orange, and it does encounter a handful of spikes. However, the 95th percentile figure is still a scant 3 ms.
Because of course buying a pentium G and fitting it with a 150USD board and 50USD cooler does not make sens by itself ,but you have a 100% future-compatible system that can be upgraded very very easily...
No, sorry. That is not true. Check this article:
You should overclock your Q9550 to get performance that barely comes close to an ivy-bridge I3 on games and lightly threaded workloads (and it gets stomped by any i5 on any workload)... I personally have an OC'd QX9650 and am not even close. I believe if I change to that Pentium G, and overclock it as well, that would still be an upgrade...
Yeah that would be better unless Intel decides to let o/c on Pentium with other chipsets like H97.
Leaked BIOS Enables Pentium Anniversary Edition OC on Some MSI H97 Boards
MSI H97 PC MATE ATX LGA1150 Motherboard $88.99
So if this happens and intel decide to let even lower mobo chipsets to do o/c only for pentiums it would be nice to pair $60 mobo, $75 CPU and a $25-30 CM 212 EVO or plus, to a total of ~$160 for a o/c ready system.