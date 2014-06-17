Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: Tomb Raider

Forcing Tomb Raider to run at its Ultimate detail preset is a recipe for graphics-bound performance, particularly on an Nvidia card. As you can see in the frame rate over time chart, all of our CPUs land close to each other in a trace of speed.

You choice in processor doesn’t appear to matter much, even at a relatively mainstream resolution of 1920x1080. With this combination of graphics settings, it’s the GeForce GTX Titan holding us back.

The frame time variance figures are fairly unremarkable. All of the CPUs demonstrate respectable results.