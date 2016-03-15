Philips 276E6 27-inch Quantum Dot Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

While IPS offers superior off-axis image quality to TN, there are several variations that up the ante even more. We've seen several AHVA screens that impressed us, but the ADS technology used in the 276E6 is the best yet. There is almost no light falloff to the sides and only a barely-visible color shift. The biggest improvement however, is the vertical plane where detail is preserved extremely well. There is a brightness reduction and a red tint, but overall, ADS represents real progress in this area.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

The 276E6 appears to have a very tight gap to its anti-glare layer but that has not caused any light-bleed or hotspots. That it's able to beat out a group of very expensive monitors speaks to its build quality. New technologies often stumble out of the gate, but Quantum Dots are certainly impressing us in this first-generation product.

Here's the white field measurement.

The white field result doesn't stack up as well but at 10.68 percent, you won't see a problem. The screen's center zone is slightly brighter than the rest but only our meter could tell the difference. This is excellent performance.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The 276E6 lags a bit in the color uniformity test. We could just see a few areas that were tinted green in our 100 percent white field pattern. It's not visible in actual content but the other screens here are a little better.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

For gamers seeking vivid color and a bright image, your monitor has arrived. That's assuming you don't care about things like adaptive-sync or high refresh rates. 18ms is an excellent score for any 60Hz display. We saw a visible improvement when we turned the SmartResponse option to Fastest. It introduces a tiny bit of ghosting to moving objects but that is more than made up for by significant blur reduction and an increase in motion resolution.

Here are the lag results.

There aren't too many 60Hz IPS displays that can beat the 276E6 in the lag test. It's certainly the fastest wide-gamut monitor we've tested. It's not marketed as a gaming screen but will certainly work well as one.