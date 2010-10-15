Efficiency Analysis: Atom D510 Vs. Atom D525/ION2

Round 3: Audio And Video Benchmarks

Audio Benchmarks

Audio benchmarks have become less important due to the abundant processing power available today for this type of workload today. However, since audio remains an important part of people's everyday computing, we thought it important to include here.

Benchmarks and Settings:

Benchmark Details iTunes Version: 9.0.3.15, Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Convert to AAC audio format Lame MP3 Version 3.98.3, Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min., Convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)

As expected, the Atom D525 wins this round thanks to its higer 1.8 GHz clock speed.

Video Benchmarks

Video transcoding is one of the most demanding workloads for home and multimedia systems, and while few users will transcode high definition video on an Atom machine, these workloads are very suitable for performance testing.

Benchmarks and Settings:

Benchmark Details HandBrake CLI Version: 0.94, Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 min., Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-Channel, English to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile) MainConcept Reference v2 Version: 2.0.0.1555, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec. HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV

Again, we find similar results. The Atom D525 is clearly faster than the Atom D510, but it doesn't provide major benefits here.

Now it's time to look at power consumption. Does the faster Atom's additional performance come at the expense of efficiency?