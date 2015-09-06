PSUs 101: A Detailed Look Into Power Supplies

LLC Resonant Converter
We already mentioned the LLC resonant converter, but we haven't said what this circuit actually does in order to offer increased efficiency. So let's explain how it works. For starters, there are three popular resonant topologies: series resonant converter (SRC), parallel resonant converter (PRC) and series parallel resonant converter (SPRC). The LLC resonant converters are members of the SRC family.
An LLC resonant converter consists of two inductors (one parallel to the load) and one capacitor. To understand how it works, you have to know what the resonant frequency of a circuit is. Briefly, resonant frequency is the frequency at which the inductive reactance of the circuit becomes equal to the capacitive reactance. The impedance of both the inductor and the cap cancel each other out, and as such, energy dissipation on them is minimal.
In an LLC resonant converter, there are two resonant frequencies (Fr1 and Fr2), since the capacitor can resonate with the two inductors that cannot resonate with each other. The switching frequency (Fsw) of the main switchers can vary between Fr1 and Fr2 (LLC region), with increased frequencies at light loads and decreased frequencies at higher loads, or can be higher than Fr1 (SRC region). In every case, all attempts are made to achieve the best conditions for zero-voltage switching (ZVS) of the main switches to effectively minimize energy loss.
Cornell Dubilier (USA)
Illinois Capacitor (Now owned my Cornell Dubilier)
Kemet Corporation (USA)
ELNA (Japan)
EPCOS (TDK company) (Germany)
Vishay (USA)
Würth Elektronik (Germany)
The other brands are mostly found in specialty applications such as lab instruments, industrial machines and high-end audio.
nice article.
I basically have committed PC heresy with my cx600m. However I think that I'm in the clear with my 65w CPU and 145w CPU. I'd bet my total power draw is actually below 300w, the supposed highest efficiency point of a PSU.
As a gamer, not a professional, I think it is better to get low power parts, and get a higher rating than you need, rather than get high power parts and high quality PSUs.
Additionally, if you compare power consumption of a typical system from today to one from 5 years ago, power draw is considerably lower, with the exception of certain graphics cards. *cough* 390x *cough*
Thanks Aris for this very useful article on behalf of us all who want to learn the basic knowledge for PSUs.
Haven't finished it yet, but i'm very anxious for it !!!
PSU and MB are insignificant to me and I can blindly pick one by reviewing user comments from newegg in about 5 min, and it will last for years. For less than $100 each I'm set for nearly a decade.
CPU and gfx card now that affects fps and is over $1000, actually the most important part to me.
I heartily dissagree, user are not the best way to judge reliability, and a bad powersupply is at fult most of the time there is a hardware issue. Further a power supply should last more than one system build, and in general I keep mine for a decade at a time at least. So an investment in a good power supply is not a waste, and a bad one will kill that precious $1000 GPU or CPU. The demo dart power supply on the motherboard is a similar story, however in general they are of higher quality than a cheap mains supply.
As well as SMT ceramic capacitors, Kemet makes through hole aluminium electrolytic capacitors. These are of high quality, though not as well known as their SMT capacitors. They also make high quality polymer SMT capacitors that are used as bulk capacitors on the power distribution circuitry on laptops and other devices.