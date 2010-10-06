Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Enermax Pro82+ II: Measurements

Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

Like the other candidates here, Enermax's PRO82+ II has two dedicated 12 V rails. Despite having one of the lowest power ratings, it can handle the most power--up to 20 A per 12 V rail.

So far, Enermax should be on its way to a test victory...but then we hit the efficiency results. With up to 86% efficiency at 230 V, its results are far from bad, but the results are not good enough to warrant the model's 80 PLUS Bronze certification. At 115 V, the PRO82+ II is always two to three percent below the respective required value. Other than that, the Enermax PRO82+ II is flawless.