Part 1: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Enermax Triathlor 385W: Measurements

Efficiency According to the 80 PLUS Spec

Efficiency by Load

Once we ignore those brief spikes mentioned in the introduction, the results look good. Enermax's Triathlor surpasses the ATX spec on all voltage rails. The PSU also complies with the 80 PLUS Bronze spec, passing the other tests in our suite, too.

At 40 W of load, the Enermax PSU is less noisy than all other test candidates; it registers a mere 30.4 dB(A). At 200 W, the reading is 31.9 dB(A), which is still really good.

A Close Look at the PCB

Although the Triathlor series sits at the low end of Enermax's power supply portfolio, it doesn't look like corners were cut in building this model. The components inside are all high-quality hardware. The important capacitors are made in Japan. The primary one comes from Panasonic, and all capacitors on the secondary side are manufactured by Nippon Chemi-Con. The layout resembles the Pro82+ series; for instance, all heat sinks are mounted in the middle of the PSU, which improves cooling. The soldering quality and component composition seem good. The input filter consists of four Y capacitors, two common mode chokes, one X capacitor, and one MOV.