Gaming At 3840x2160: Is Your PC Ready For A 4K Display?

Again, you can almost double your average frame rate at 3840x2160 by dropping in a second GeForce GTX Titan. Particularly at the High detail preset, this game is completely graphics-bound. Fortunately, it still runs really well on one GPU, yielding more than 60 FPS.

Granted, one Titan does drop under 60 FPS on occasion (though it’s much more consistent than the two GeForce GTX 770s we’re using, which again dip way down during certain passages of the built-in benchmark). Two GeForce GTX 780s or Titans are more than fast enough to maintain playable performance in BioShock Infinite.

Big spikes again factor into the 770’s average and worst-case variance results, owning to less on-board GDDR5 memory compared to the 3 GB GeForce GTX 780s and 6 GB Titan cards.