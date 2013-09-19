Gaming At 3840x2160: Is Your PC Ready For A 4K Display?

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Looks like it’s time to start installing add-ons, huh? Even at 3840x2160 using the Ultra quality preset, Skyrim is completely limited by the speed of our Ivy Bridge-E platform, even using two GeForce GTX 770s in SLI. One Titan, on the other hand, trails quite a ways back (though at nearly 70 FPS, it’s still plenty of graphics card for Ultra HD).

All three SLI setups track each other’s’ performance during our Skyrim benchmark.

The elegance of a single-GPU configuration shines through as very low frame time variance. Teaming a couple of cards together adds a little to this, but we’re still talking about sub-millisecond latencies on average.