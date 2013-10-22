Dell Precision T5600: Two Eight-Core CPUs In A Workstation

Test System And Benchmarks

iBuyPower provides our reference workstation hardware, and we continue using the company's P500X as the baseline point of comparison in our workstation coverage. Check out our review of that system in iBuyPower P500X And P900DX Workstations, Reviewed.

Test System Specifications iBuyPower P500X Dell T5600 CPU Intel Xeon E3-1270 v2 (Ivy Bridge), 3.5 GHz, Quad-Core, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2687W (Sandy Bridge-EP), 3.1 GHz, Octa-Core, LGA 2011, 20 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Cooler Asetek 550LC 2 x Dell Heat Sink and Fan Combo Motherboard Asus P8B WS, Intel C206 PCH, BIOS 2009 Dell 0Y56T3, Intel C602 PCH, BIOS A08 RAM 2 x Kingston KVR1333D3E9S/4G, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS9 8 x Hynix HMT325R7CFR8C, ECC DDR3-1333 CAS9 Graphics PNY Quadro 2000 1 GB625 MHz GPU, 1300 MHz Memory128-bit GDDR5, 42 GB/s Memory Bandwidth192 CUDA cores PNY Quadro K5000 4 GB706 MHz GPU, 1350 MHz Memory256-bit GDDR5, 173 GB/s Memory Bandwidth1536 CUDA cores RAID Controller N/A Dell PowerEdge RAID Controller H310, SAS/SATA RAID, PCIe 2.0 x8 SSD Kingston Hyper-X SH100S3B/120G, 120 GB MLC SSD 2 x Samsung PM830 MZ-7PC256D, 256 GB MLC SSD Hard Drive HGST HDS732020BLA642 2 TB, 7K3000, 7200 RPM N/A Optical Lite-On iHAS124-04(C) 24x Dual-Layer DVD±RW Writer Samsung/Toshiba SN-208 Slimline 8x DVD+/-RW SATA Sound Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2 (not included in price) Echo Digital Audio AudioFire 2 (not included in price)Creative Labs Sound Blaster Recon3D PCIe (not used in testing) Networking Integrated Intel 82574L Integrated Intel 82579 FireWire Integrated VIA 6308S LSI L-FW323-07 Three-Port PCI FireWire Card Power Supply Corsair TX650 V2, 80 PLUS Bronze, 650 W Dell H825EF-00, 825 W Case Cooler Master Silencio 550 Dell T5600 Case Software Operating System Windows 7 Professional x64 Windows 7 Professional x64 Graphics Driver Quadro Driver 320.49 Quadro Driver 320.49 Audio Driver 5.8 5.8 ASIO Driver Included in audio driver Included in audio driver Warranty and Price Warranty Three-year labor, one-year parts Three-year basic hardware service with three-year NBD on-site service after remote diagnostic Price As Configured $1999 $8012

Since our last workstation review, Adobe shipped its Creative Cloud suite, while Autodesk released the 2014 versions of their apps. So, the workstation tests are updated to reflect those changes.